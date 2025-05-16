Man Utd have reportedly made their final transfer decision on Bruno Fernandes amid interest from Saudi Arabia ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have Fernandes to thank for them not being involved in a relegation battle this season with his eight goals and nine assists in 34 Premier League matches saving them.

Ruben Amorim’s side are currently 16th in the Premier League table with two games of the season to play and they are 17 points clear of the relegated teams.

However, in most other seasons their points tally of 39 would have them in relegation trouble with Fernandes the catalyst for many of their decent results this season.

And now Man Utd could have a dilemma if they get the opportunity to sell 30-year-old Fernandes to Saudi Arabia and use the huge money on offer to rebuild their squad for the future.

Man Utd captain Fernandes has reportedly been identified by Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal as their ‘top target’ for the summer and are ‘ready to make a record-breaking offer’ to the Portugal international.

But former Man Utd chief scout – who is still well-connected to the Premier League club – claims that the Red Devils have made a final decision to keep Fernandes in the summer transfer window.

Brown told Football Insider: “Man United will not let Bruno Fernandes go to Saudi. Losing him would be catastrophic, wherever he goes or for whatever reason.

“It shouldn’t even be a question, there should be no way they even consider letting Fernandes leave regardless of the money involved.

“The focus is on getting players in around him. They want to strengthen the squad and take the burden away from him, but whatever happens he’s going to be a crucial part of the team.

“Ruben Amorim wants to keep him and values him highly. Even if the finances are taken into consideration, there are so many players at the club that they would sell before they even consider letting Bruno leave.”

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist reckons Fernandes would leave Man Utd if a top European club like Real Madrid wanted to sign him.

McCoist told talkSPORT Bet: “I think Bruno Fernandes will stay at the club. But I think if he got the opportunity to go to a top European club like Real Madrid, he’d take the chance. There’s only a small selection of clubs I think he’d consider leaving Manchester United for, but it’s definitely a possibility.

“He has been fantastic this season, he’s carried them on his shoulders by himself. It is of paramount importance that United keep hold of him. I think they have a better chance of doing that now Ruben Amorim is the manager. Without stating the obvious, the fact they’re both Portuguese will help in the club’s efforts to keep him, but if a big European club came in, I could see him leaving.

“I can’t see Bruno heading to Saudi though; he’s not ready for that. I believe he’s a lot better than that in terms of ability – he’s not entered the stage in his career where he needs to be considering a final big-money move.”