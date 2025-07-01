Man Utd insider reveals that INEOS are ‘close to signing’ Mbeumo as new bid emerges

Man Utd are closing in on the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford with the deal set to “speed up soon”, according to an insider.

The Red Devils have made just one major signing so far this summer with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolves in a deal worth £62.5m.

Ruben Amorim is hoping to continue improving his attack this summer after Man Utd finished 15th in the Premier League last season with only four Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils.

Their interest in Mbeumo has been known for weeks now with Man Utd attempting to agree a fee after the Cameroon international already gave the green light to a move.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Sunday, insisting that Man Utd and Brentford were still discussing a potential transfer over the weekend.

Romano said: “I can tell you that today, even if it’s Sunday, the contacts continue, even today, between Manchester United and Brentford.

“So constant contacts between the two clubs to reach an agreement for Bryan Mbeumo. There is still no here we go, but may United keep working on that, United keep advancing, United keep their confidence and their optimism to make the deal happen.

“So Manchester United are going very strong for Bryan Mbeumo, and now the feeling is quite positive on that one, once again.

“So don’t forget the Bryan Mbeumo deal for the next days, for the next week also, because may United will be pushing and pushing again to get it over the line, and so the here we go is still a strong possibility for Bryan Mbeumo as a new Manchester United player.”

And now former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who remains well-connected at Old Trafford – insists that the Red Devils “are going to make another bid in the coming days” for Mbeumo with a deal now “close”.

Brown told Football Insider: “Man United are close to signing Mbeumo. They’ve had a couple of bids rejected, but they’re not giving up.

“He has made Brentford, and everybody else by the sounds of things, aware that he wants to join Man United and isn’t interested in staying.

“That weakens their negotiating position slightly, but they still want to get a good fee.

“United are going to make another bid in the coming days and they’re confident they can get it done.

“From what I hear, I’m expecting things to speed up soon and I think it will go ahead.”