Man Utd insider claims INEOS are ‘going to push’ for Kane as Ratcliffe ‘wants’ the ex-Spurs star

Man Utd are “going to push” for the signing of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, according to the club’s former chief scout.

The Red Devils spent around £180m on new signings in the summer transfer window with Joshua Zirkzee, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte arriving under Erik ten Hag.

However, that recruitment drive negatively impacted the January transfer window with new manager Ruben Amorim afforded one new player in Patrick Dorgu.

Man Utd are reportedly close to their Premier League profit and sustainability (PSR) limit with the Red Devils even considering sales of young players like Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho to balance the books.

Kane is a player that has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for years after showing his incredible goalscoring ability at Tottenham.

Despite strong interest from Man Utd in 2023, it became apparent Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would not sell to a Premier League rival, especially the Red Devils.

That led to Kane eventually leaving for Bayern Munich instead that summer with the Bavarians paying an initial £83m to seal a transfer for the England captain.

But Man Utd are desperate for a striker who can score goals consistently, with Kane bagging 72 goals in 73 matches since joining Bayern Munich, and former Red Devils chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – insists Ratcliffe “wants” the England international in the summer.

Brown told Football Insider: “INEOS want a star name to hang their hat on, at it were. They view Harry Kane as that player, and if he’s available, they’re going to push for that.

“He’s moved away from the Premier League and the pressures and demands of this league, and he’s gone to play for a team and in a league where it’s a bit more comfortable.

“The question I would have is whether he’s going to be prepared to step back into the Premier League. But you also have to ask about the finances involved, and where the £54million is coming from.

“If that’s going to come from player sales, the likes of Kobbie Mainoo or Alejandro Garnacho, then that’s not worth doing in my opinion. Knowing how INEOS work, though, and what they want to do, it wouldn’t surprise me at all.

“I think Ratcliffe wants Kane – but it has to be a footballing decision. The footballing side of the club need to be in agreement, because what’s the point of Ratcliffe wanting him if Ruben Amorim doesn’t?

“They’ve all got to sit down and work out whether he fits into the style of play and then they can make the decision whether or not to bring him in.”