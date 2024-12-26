It has been suggested that Manchester United’s January transfer “priority” will be to replace Tyrell Malacia, as the left-back is “not good enough”.

Last month, head coach Ruben Amorim took over at Man Utd following Erik ten Hag’s exit.

The 39-year-old has come across well and has a clear tactical identity, but has endured a difficult start at Old Trafford.

Under Amorim, Man Utd have four wins, one draw and four defeats. Following their disappointing 3-0 home loss against AFC Bournemouth, they will look to return to winning ways on Boxing Day against Wolves.

A huge overhaul is expected at Man Utd next year as Amorim looks to put his stamp on their squad. One of his main issues is at left-back as injuries have dogged Malacia and Luke Shaw in recent seasons.

Malacia did not make a single appearance during the 2023/24 campaign and he’s only featured in five matches this season. The Dutchman started against Bournemouth, though he was hooked at half-time after being exposed by Andoni Iraola’s stars.

Man Utd ‘insider’ Mick Brown – who is a former Premier League chief scout – has slammed Malacia and has insisted that the signing of a new left-back “has to be a priority” for Amorim and Co. heading into January.

He told Football Insider: “Malacia isn’t good enough. He just isn’t at the standard required for Man United, and I think they’re starting to see that now.

“They’ve given him chances to impress in a few games since Amorim came in and he hasn’t done, he looked completely out of place against Bournemouth.”

“You have to bare in mind he’s had injury issues, but even with that in mind, he hasn’t been good enough.

“Then we come back to the issue with Shaw – they’re a far better team with him at left-back. If he was fit, he’d be in the side every week, but he isn’t fit and that’s something they’ll also have to take into consideration.

“Luckily for them, the January transfer window is around the corner and that’s something they’re going to look to improve because it is a problem position. They just lack real impressive options there, so that has to be a priority.”

Before United’s match against Wolves, Amorim admitted they are in one of their “lowest moments”.

“If you have big talent, big performance, big responsibility, push forward everybody in this moment. Some guys have a big responsibility here because they are here for a long time,” Amorim said.

“This is maybe one of the lowest moments in our club so we have to face it and be strong in this moment. That’s what I want from every player on the team.”