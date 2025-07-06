Man Utd have made a shock move to sign former Everton player Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in a new striker this summer after finishing 15th in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim in the season just gone.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd with Amorim’s side bagging just 44 goals in 38 matches last term.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres has been rumoured to be their top target but the Portuguese outfit’s valuation, along with interest from Arsenal and other top clubs, has meant a deal would be tricky for Man Utd.

And now Man Utd are looking at more realistic options with The Sun claiming that the Red Devils ‘are making a shock move to sign free agent’ Calvert-Lewin.

The England international has left Goodison Park to pursue a move elsewhere on a free transfer and Amorim ‘wants to snap up Calvert-Lewin as Red Devils chiefs juggle their finances and try to build a new forward line’.

It is claimed that ‘insiders have revealed the club reached out to the ex-Toffees frontman about the possibility of a surprise move from Merseyside to Manchester’.

The Sun insists that Man Utd’s ‘new transfer realities are laid bare’ as they chase a potential deal for Calvert-Lewin and if the Red Devils ‘balance the books successfully then it could create a gap in Amorim’s squad for a new man who can lead the line but would also be happy to be a back-up forward’.

Man Utd, who have only signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves so far this summer in a deal worth £62,5m, insist that the former Everton man has some ‘qualities they lack and the demands of being third or fourth choice may suit him.

Calvert-Lewin released an emotional message to Everton supporters after announcing that he would be leaving the club at the end of June.

He wrote: ‘To Everton Football Club and the Evertonians. After nine remarkable years at this club, I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision – together with my family – to begin a new chapter in my career.

‘This isn’t something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It’s the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow, and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.

‘I want to express my gratitude to all the managers and coaches I’ve worked with over the years, and to my teammates who have become lifelong friends.

‘Above all, I want to speak to you, the fans. Your passion is the beating heart of this club. Whether times were good or tough, your unwavering support never faltered. Celebrating goals at Goodison Park, feeling that roar, is an experience I’ll carry with me forever.

‘This choice to move on was not simply about me – it was a decision my family and I spent a long time considering together. We believe it’s the right moment to seek a new challenge and continue growing, but that doesn’t lessen the bond I’ll always have with Everton.

‘I’m deeply proud of what we’ve shared, fighting for this club when it mattered most, scoring big goals in crucial moments, wearing the shirt with commitment and pride. My hope is that I leave with your respect, knowing I always sought to uphold the values of this great club.

‘Thank you for everything. From my very first day, I always knew what it meant to play for Everton. Up the Toffees.’