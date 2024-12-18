Man Utd insider claims Rashford is set for more ‘disciplinary action’ as Amorim ‘owes him no loyalties’

Marcus Rashford could be set to miss out on more matches for Man Utd as Ruben Amorim is told to continue to make “an example of him”.

Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were dropped by Amorim for their 2-1 win over arch-rivals Man City on Sunday as the Man Utd boss insisted the Red Devils must “improve our standards”.

There had already been reports that week that Rashford could be sold in the January transfer window with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs reportedly interested.

Man Utd boss Amorim insisted that leaving Rashford and Garnacho out was down to five things but he seemed to hint that they had not been training as expected.

Amorim said: “We try to evaluate everything – training, performance, game performance, engagement with the teammates, push the teammates up.

“Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players, so it was my selection. Simple. I don’t want to send a message (to the dressing room with this). It’s simply an evaluation, and they know it.

“The players are really, really smart and so everybody understands my decision and I have to choose. It’s just a simple selection. Of course the context is difficult – we have to win games and we have a difficult situation now.

“But, like I said, I pay attention to everything – the way you eat, the way you put on your clothes to go the game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I have to decide. I have a lot of players to choose (from) and today I did my choice.”

And Football Insider insists that Rashford faces more ‘disciplinary action’ with former Man Utd scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at the Premier League club – claiming Amorim “needs to stick to his guns” after making a “brave call”.

Brown told Football Insider: “This has happened on far too many occasions now. Questions have been raised his commitment to the club and his performances as a result.

“Managers have been loathed to leave him out because he’s a fans’ favourite and local boy. But it can’t keep going on like that, if he’s not performing then he’s not performing.

“You hear things in the news about him going out clubbing and trips to Ireland or America or wherever, and you have to ask whether its affecting his training.

“Amorim is in the best position to deal with it, because he’s only just come to the club and he owes him no loyalties so if that stuff is true, it will be addressed.

“Then, if he’s made an example of him by leaving him out against City, then good on him. He needs to stick to his guns because it’s a brave call to make.

“He’s put the ball in Marcus’ court – now what is he going to do about it? He’s got to prove himself.”