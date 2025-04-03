A potential £90m offer from Real Madrid for Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes “wouldn’t be enough” to convince the Red Devils to sell, according to one insider.

The Red Devils are having a season to forget with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League after the Portuguese head coach replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

Performances and results have failed to improve under Amorim and it looks unlikely they will qualify for Europe next season unless they win the Europa League.

Man Utd boss Amorim will be hoping to be given money in the summer to reconstruct his squad, while keeping all of his best players at the club.

But, with the financial situation at Man Utd currently bleak, the Red Devils could have to sell some of its prized assets in order to raise funds to bring in other players.

A report last week claimed that Real Madrid were prepared to pay £90m in the summer transfer window to lure Man Utd captain Fernandes to the Bernabeu.

But responding to the rumours, Man Utd boss Amorim said on Monday: “He’s not going anywhere because I’ve already told him.”

Amorim added: “No. It’s not happening. We’ve had low points this season but I want Bruno here as we want to win the league again.”

And former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at the club and throughout the Premier League – insists the Red Devils “are extremely reluctant to let him go under any circumstances” although he never thought they would be “open to offers” for Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Brown told Football Insider: “It’s difficult to tell what Man United will do in the transfer market.

“I wouldn’t have expected them to be open to offers for the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Garnacho, but those are the decisions the club have made.

“Now, that spotlight is on Bruno Fernandes. There have been very few positives about Man United this season, but he is one of them.

“From what I hear, they are extremely reluctant to let him go under any circumstances because it would be a catastrophic blow to this team.

“He’s been so important to them, I think even this £90million price tag I’ve seen reported wouldn’t be enough.

“How much does that money get you now if you’re looking to invest it across a few positions?

“I would suggest losing Bruno Fernandes would do more damage than it would be possible to repair with the money he would bring in.”