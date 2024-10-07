Man Utd insider reveals what ’embarrassed’ board are ‘privately’ saying about sacking Ten Hag

Man Utd have “got a decision to make” despite what the board have been saying “privately” about Erik ten Hag’s future, according to ESPN journalist Rob Dawson.

The Red Devils have taken eight points from their opening seven matches of the new Premier League campaign with Ten Hag’s side dropping to 14th in the Premier League table after their 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Widespread reports indicated that their matches against Porto and Aston Villa before the international break could be crucial to Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford.

However, with both ending in draws, it remains unclear on which way the Man Utd board will go over Ten Hag but ESPN reporter Dawson thinks it’s clear that they “have got a decision to make”.

When asked whether his ‘stay of execution’ can be removed if Man Utd now go on a run of form, Dawson replied on ESPN: “Yeah, it’s a tough one.

“Man Utd don’t really want to sack Erik ten Hag. They’ve said that privately that they made a decision in the summer to stick with him. Now, you can talk about the reasons behind that in a half an hour show on its own.

“But they decided in the end to stick with him, they extended his contract. And so to get to a point in October, very early October, where there is a decision to make about whether he stays as manager or not is embarrassing for them.

“Because they thought the season would start better than it has done and that they would show signs of progress, and all the debate around whether Erik ten Hag is the right man for the job, that we saw in the summer, would all disappear. And it hasn’t.

“I understand what you are saying, that game against Tottenham last weekend was awful and there was a lot of speculation about Erik ten Hag’s position. And Man Utd said privately that they were very calm and didn’t want to make a knee-jerk reaction to that one result and would take stock over the next two games.

“Now, those two games against Porto and Aston Villa both ended in draws, which really on the face of it isn’t good enough for Man United. Man United should be winning those games. If they want to get in the top four or win the Europa League you need to be winning those games.

“So, it’s not a massive sign of progress, it is now the worst start to a Premier League season that Man Utd have ever had. And even though they’ve drawn against Porto and drawn a tough away game against Aston Villa, I still think Man United have got a decision to make.”

