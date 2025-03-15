Ruben Amorim wants Viktor Gyokeres as one of his first signings at Old Trafford.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres “would be interested” in a transfer to Man Utd in the summer transfer window, according to a Red Devils insider.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 14th in the table after 28 matches.

However, they do still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League next term if they can win the Europa League after moving into the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Only five Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee coming in for a lot of criticism.

The clubs two main strikers have scored just five Premier League goals between them this term and the Red Devils are expected to enter the transfer market in the summer for a top centre-forward.

Gyokeres is one of many names linked with a move to Man Utd and now Football Insider claims that Amorim has given the ‘green light’ to a transfer.

And now former Red Devils chief scout Mick Brown – who is still very well-connected at the Premier League club – is sure Gyokeres “would be interested” in a move to Old Trafford.

Brown told Football Insider: “The manager knows him better than anybody. He was a superstar for him at Sporting, just look at the goals he was scoring in that team.

“So Amorim will know whether he’s the type of striker he’s looking to bring to Man United. On that basis, he’ll be able to decide whether the step up to Premier League football is one he will be able to take with relative ease.

“When somebody comes into the English game, the first thing you get is questions about whether they’ll be able to adapt to the Premier League.

“And that’s a valid question to ask, because plenty have failed to make that jump. Amorim and Gyokeres did very well in the Portuguese league, but that’s not the Premier League.

“Just assuming Gyokeres can come to Man United and replicate the numbers he’s doing in Portugal is a bit hopeful, I think.

“But it’s the scouts’ and the manager’s job to decide whether or not he’s the right option.

“He will be the driving force behind whether or not they get this done, and I’m sure the player would be interested in the move as well.

“I think it’s clear they think he’s one of their top options, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they make a move.”