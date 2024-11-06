New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim will “definitely” attempt to buy Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, according to an Old Trafford insider.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag last week after a terrible start to the season with Man Utd currently sat in 13th place in the Premier League table.

Man Utd moved quickly to appoint Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim on Friday as Ten Hag’s successor and the Portuguese coach will start on November 11.

Amorim has a huge job on his hands with the Red Devils winning just three of their first ten matches of the Premier League season, while only Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Southampton have scored fewer goals.

There have already been lots of rumours about who Amorim could sign in January or next summer with lots of Sporting players reportedly on the agenda.

Gyokeres, who scored a hat-trick in Sporting’s 4-1 victory over Man City on Tuesday night, has taken his goals to 23 in 16 matches in all competitions this season.

When recently asked about potentially joining Amorim at Man Utd, Gyokeres replied: “Going with Amorim to Manchester United? I don’t know. I’m here. As you can see, I enjoy it at Sporting.

“It’s nothing I really think about. I’m sad about him [Amorim] leaving. We wish him all the best.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘plot fresh bid’ for PL star who ‘would suit’ Amorim’s playing style after £12.6m ‘offer’

👉 Man Utd star ‘bang out of order’ over shock report about summer signing who ‘regrets’ transfer

👉 ‘Fear’ that Amorim ‘wants’ to re-sign ex-Man Utd man when he arrives at Old Trafford

And now former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still very well connected at Old Trafford – insists that the Red Devils will “definitely” pursue Gyokeres with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund misfiring.

Brown told Football Insider: “He’s a proper striker, that’s what United need. He can play with the ball into his feet, he’s strong, he makes very intelligent runs, and he can finish.

“He’s definitely one they’ve been looking at, and probably even more so now. I know there are some doubts about the levels he’s played at and whether he could take the step up, but I don’t think he’d struggle.

“If you look at who United have got at the moment, Zirkzee hasn’t been anywhere near the desired level, and Hojlund is improving and trying his best but he’s not the finished article.

“But Gyokeres can provide everything United are currently missing in those two. The manager knows him better than anybody, so he’ll know the strengths and weaknesses.

“He’ll be the key to this deal getting over the line, but from what I’ve heard, it won’t be in January. It’ll be at the end of the season if it does get done.”