Manchester United reporter Andy Mitten has revealed that England international Marcus Rashford had “issues” with “every” manager pre-Ruben Amorim.

Rashford is likely to leave Man Utd in January as he’s announced that he is “ready” for a new challenge.

The United forward’s form has dramatically declined since the 2022/23 campaign, in which he scored 30 goals in all competitions, and he’s rightly been heavily criticised for his poor performances.

It was hoped that the appointment of Amorim would breathe new life into Rashford, but his arrival has not had the desired effect as he’s not been involved since being omitted from Man Utd’s squad to face Man City on December 15.

Mitten – a journalist for The Athletic – thinks Amorim is a “smiling assassin” and he “had a big say” in the Rashford situation.

READ: Five unexpected Man Utd gut punches for Ruben Amorim in the longest month of his life



He also notes that “every previous manager had issues” with Rashford, who has a clear “perspective” of his own.

“I do think that the manager has had a big say here,” Mitten said on talkSPORT. “I think he is doing it his way and he’s a smiling assassin, he’s a disciplinarian.”

“And, every previous manager has had issues with Marcus Rashford. I’ve spoken to them, I know them, they’ve told me in confidence going back years and years and years.

“And then, Marcus confounds those opinions because he has a really good season and from his perspective, and he does have a perspective here, there’s not a lot of support for him, I’ve got to say, among Manchester United fans.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd to ‘sack senior man’ with Amorim ‘unimpressed’ with two stars as INEOS ‘exodus intensifies’

👉 Man Utd: INEOS ‘substantially axe’ charity ‘funding’ in latest brutal Ratcliffe ‘cut’ after ‘act of cowardice’

👉 Man Utd pick £30m PL star as ‘favourite’ replacement for ‘unhappy’ player Amorim ‘wants out now’

“We played at Wolves a couple of days ago, thoroughly miserable there, but if I go back to Wolves at the start of February [last season], I was outside that away end, I couldn’t find a single Manchester United fan who wanted him to stay.

“When he scored after three or four minutes, those very same fans were singing Marcus Rashford’s name, so that is the environment that you’re in, and football fans are like that, they change their tune very quickly.

“But Marcus Rashford is not celebrated by United fans as he was, his stock is clearly very, very low. I don’t think he’s had a disastrous start to the season, he was worse last season, but clearly he’s nowhere near the levels that he would have hoped for.”

Mitten has also revealed an issue Rashford could face as he attempts to leave Man Utd.

“Now, if you’ve got Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona lining up going, ‘We’d love to take him’… But the reality, the economics of it, they just do not add up,” Mitten added.

“I don’t know what the outcome is going to be, he signed a huge contract, and a lot of them have signed huge contracts, and this makes fans uncomfortable.”