Man Utd insider reveals why Sancho is ‘refusing’ to ‘apologise’ as Ten Hag feud ‘lowers his appeal’

A Manchester United ‘return’ for Jadon Sancho is reportedly a ‘distant dream’ as the winger currently has no intention to ‘apologise’ to Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has slipped down the pecking order at Man Utd after butting heads with Ten Hag.

The head coach omitted the winger from his squad that faced Arsenal at the start of this month due to his poor performances in training. Sancho subsequently hit back at his manager over social media as he claimed he’s been made to be a “scapegoat”.

Ten Hag has since made it clear that Sancho will only return if he apologises as he’s recently been made to train on his own.

I News are now reporting that ‘there remains the feeling that the relationship between Sancho and Ten Hag cannot be repaired with neither prepared to accept the blame’,

According to ‘insiders’, a ‘return’ for Sancho is a ‘distant dream’ as he is ‘refusing’ to say sorry. He ‘believes he is within his rights to voice his disapproval at Erik ten Hag’s questioning of his commitment in training’.

It is also noted that he ‘believes that if he were simply to apologise now and admit the manager was right, it would undermine going public with his views and invite similar treatment in the future’.

An insider for I News discussed potential ‘concerns’ for Sancho. They said: “He is a great player, that doesn’t go away, so he will have offers in January if we are where we are now – with first-team football at United a distant dream.

“But clubs need to see something that would encourage them to bring him to their club. Talent alone won’t get him a move to another top team.

“We are aware of how this all looks for him, and the longer United leave him in the cold, the lower his appeal drops.”

READ MORE: Dyche, Conte, Ten Hag, Pep… The top 10 bald football managers in the world today



Regarding Sancho’s issues with timekeeping, the report from I News added.

‘Reports also claim timekeeping has been a problem for Sancho when on England duty. He has not been called up by Gareth Southgate for any squad since 2021. ‘i understands one particular problem with Sancho is around sleep, or lack thereof, caused partly by playing computer games at night – something several of his clubs have noticed. ‘United have stood by Ten Hag over his forthright stance on the player’s attitude, with club sources insisting the Dutchman has the backing of director of football John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold. ‘Senior players in the squad have done all they can to persuade Sancho to knock on his manager’s door. The feeling among team-mates is one of “bewilderment”, given how reconcilable they feel this whole thing is.’

READ MORE: Man Utd expectation now has to be three Old Trafford games, three victories

