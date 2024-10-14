Man Utd insider reveals why three Ten Hag replacements have ‘dropped out’ of manager race

A Man Utd insider has revealed why a number of top-class managers are seemingly “dropping out of the running or talking about other jobs”.

The Red Devils have been in terrible form so far this season with Erik ten Hag’s side scoring just five goals in their first seven Premier League matches.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League table with their 0-0 draw against Aston Villa before the international break meaning they’ve taken just eight points from seven games.

Ten Hag, who has won the FA Cup and League Cup since becoming Man Utd boss in 2022, is now under pressure from the media, fans and the board, with reports over the international break that the Red Devils are looking at potential replacements.

The Dutchman seems safe for now and is expected to be in charge of their match against Brentford at the weekend – but Thomas Tuchel, Eddie Howe, Gareth Southgate, Thomas Frank, Max Allegri and Zinedine Zidane are among the names being linked.

Former England boss Southgate ruled out coaching Man Utd or any other side in the next year as he plans on taking a break.

“I won’t coach in the next year, for sure. I’m certain of that,” Southgate said.

“I need to give myself time to make good decisions. When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time. I’m enjoying my life, so there’s no rush.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd star admits he ‘lacks certain things’; is keen to avoid Ten Hag’s Casemiro disasterplan

👉 Man Utd ‘rejected’ by ‘virtually unknown’ manager after trying to replace Erik ten Hag

👉 Swap deal? Man Utd eye £60m swoop for PL star as £85m flop could head in other direction

Tuchel, meanwhile, is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to replace Southgate as the new England boss, while Newcastle manager Howe reportedly has no desire on leaving St James’ Park.

Brown told Football Insider: “These managers aren’t daft.

“They’ll be looking at Manchester United, seeing how things are being run and the issues they’ve had in recent times, and wondering why they’d want to be part of that.

“That’s why they all seem to be dropping out of the running or talking about other jobs. It all comes down to the decision-making from the club and what people on the outside see.

“In recent years, that hasn’t been good. The club is a mess as things stand, and these top managers won’t want to step into that situation.

“Even under Ten Hag who has been backed by the club, things have never gone to plan. That’s going to be a problem when it comes to finding other managers now.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd XI of players sold by Ten Hag would give current team a hiding