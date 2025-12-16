Manchester United ‘insiders’ have responded to Bruno Fernandes after the captain claimed that they wanted to sell him in this summer’s transfer window.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with an exit from Man Utd in recent months.

The Portugal international has comfortably been Man Utd‘s best player over the past years, but it was suggested that they could have cashed in on the centre-midfielder in the summer.

Fernandes attracted heavy interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal ahead of the Club World Cup and a £100m transfer was mooted, but this deal did not end up going through.

The 31-year-old could have funded Man Utd’s squad overhaul, but he officially announced that he would remain at the club. He has five goals and six assists in the Premier League this term.

Now, he has remarkably claimed that club chiefs wanted him to leave in the summer.

“Until you win trophies, you’re not valued as much, regardless of the club and league you’re in,” Fernandes told Canal 11.

“I was valued, and what values ​​me most has to be my club, although lately I feel like I’m on thin ice. In England, when a player starts approaching 30, they start thinking they need a makeover. It’s like the furniture.”

He added: “I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely love the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay.

“But, from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a bit. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player who has nothing to criticise.

Despite this, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Red Devils have ‘disputed’ Fernandes’ claims as they are ‘clear they wanted’ him ‘to stay’.

‘Manchester United insiders dispute a desire to sell Bruno Fernandes last summer. Leadership clear they wanted Fernandes to stay despite firm Saudi interest,’ Jacobs revealed.

‘As it stands, understand there is still no desire to sell Fernandes, who remains central to #MUFC’s long-term planning.

‘Fernandes latest comments make it clear he felt Manchester United wanted him to leave, but in October he also said: “The manager spoke with me. He said I was still part of the project. He wanted me to stay. The club said the same… I felt that I was still part of the plan.”

‘Saudi interest in Fernandes remains, but the 31-year-old felt decided Manchester United last summer wasn’t right for his family, and he didn’t want to leave Europe ahead of the 2026 World Cup. This was told directly to Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad.