Man Utd insiders claim there is ‘no budget’ for January and INEOS ‘can’t do anything’

Man Utd will have no money to spend in the January transfer window unless they sell some of their players to raise funds, according to reports.

The Red Devils lost for the fourth match in a row in all competitions on Monday when they were well beaten by Newcastle at Old Trafford in a 2-0 defeat.

Goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton secured all three points for the Magpies with Eddie Howe’s side moving up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Man Utd remained in 14th position after the loss with Ruben Amorim’s side now only seven points off the relegation zone after Ipswich Town beat Chelsea on Monday.

There have been plenty of rumours about who Man Utd could be signing in the January transfer window with the Red Devils ideally needing an overhaul of their squad.

However, the Manchester Evening News now claims that sources have told them that Amorim is likely to have to manage the rest of this season without new additions.

It is understood that ‘Manchester United have no budget to reinforce their flagging squad in the January transfer window.’

The report adds:

‘Club sources have stressed United would have to sell to buy amid their struggles to comply with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules and financial fair play. An external source said United “can’t do anything” without movement from their squad. ‘Marcus Rashford’s public wish to leave could ensure United seek a replacement if there is a market for one of the club’s highest earners in January. ‘United staff insist they are prepared if an opportunity arises in the winter window, despite the sudden sacking of Dan Ashworth as sporting director in early December.’

When Amorim was asked by reporters whether Man Utd could make any new signings next month, he said: “We don’t have that possibility in January.

“You know the situation better than I [do]. It’s not the case I am not arriving here and I can spend a lot of money, changing all the team. You know the situation so it’s not a point to talk about it.”

When asked if he would change his system or style of play to get better results, Man Utd boss Amorim replied: “I have to sell my idea. If I change all the time it is going to be even worse.

“I understand they have a lot of difficulties because they spent two years playing one way and now they are playing another. With a lot of losses, it is really tough on them. You can feel it, during the game I can feel it but I have to sell my idea because I don’t have another one.

“When you have a change of coach, especially in this type of club, it is because they were not winning. They played in the system they were bought for and were chosen perfectly for that system. After two years, working in pre-season, they were losing.

“So am I going to change to that system to something that I don’t believe in? That doesn’t make sense.”