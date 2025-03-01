Man Utd ‘insiders’ reveal verdict on one star with ‘smashed confidence’; Amorim picks out ‘top player’

According to reports, Manchester United ‘insiders’ have revealed their true stance on £64m flop Rasmus Hojlund amid his struggles this season.

The Red Devils invested an initial fee of around £64m to sign Hojlund from Serie A outfit Atalanta during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Man Utd targeted the inexperienced forward after deciding against getting involved in the Harry Kane transfer saga.

The Premier League giants needed to sign two strikers, but their failure in the transfer market meant they had to rely overly on Hojlund before he was ready.

Hojlund experienced peaks and troughs during his debut season for Man Utd, but he was one of their better performers in a disastrous season as he scored 16 goals in all competitions.

This provided Hojlund a strong platform to kick on in the 2024/25 campaign, but the Denmark international has gone backward and has been heavily criticised for his dire form this season.

Hojlund has only scored two goals in his 22 Premier League outings this season and his poor performances have fuelled reports linking him with a move elsewhere with Serie A giants Juventus reportedly interested.

A new story from The Daily Mail has revealed what ‘Man Utd insiders really think of Hojlund’, whose ‘confidence is smashed’.

‘Hojlund is taking criticism from all angles right now and that is partly why the feeling among some internally at United is one of sympathy for a 22-year-old that should not be shouldering the entire goalscoring burden in the strikers’ room at a club the size of Manchester United. ‘In United’s heyday that was a job divided up between Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Teddy Sheringham.’

‘In more recent times that burden has fallen upon Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie. Or Carlos Tevez. Or Dimitar Berbatov. Or Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Or Edinson Cavani. All bursting with top level experience that Hojlund severely lacks. ‘Club sources speak of his willingness to learn in training and his attitude having never faltered amid his barren run but others talk of a player that has had confidence smashed to smithereens during this miserable campaign.’

In better news for Man Utd, head coach Ruben Amorim reckons 2024 summer signing Leny Yoro will become a “top player”.

He said: “He is working really, really hard. I think he is gaining muscle, all these small things that you cannot see.

“I think he is going to be a top, top, top player and is going to have a great career here in Manchester.

“But for that, he knows that he has to prove [himself] in every match, so he is going to be ready for the next one.”