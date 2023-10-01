Man Utd ‘intend’ to ‘offer more than’ £60m as Ten Hag already ‘loses trust’ in player

Erik ten Hag is under pressure to turn things around at Man United.

Premier League side Manchester United are looking to make an offer for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, according to reports in Spain.

The Red Devils paid €55m to bring Andre Onana to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window after the Cameroon international helped Inter Milan reach the Champions League final last season.

Onana has replaced David de Gea as Man Utd number one early this campaign with the latter leaving the Red Devils in the summer on a free transfer after failing to agree a new deal at the club.

Erik ten Hag wanted a player capable of playing out from the back using his feet and Onana fits the bill – but his first handful of performances so far this season are yet to convince the Man Utd faithful.

There have already been rumours that Man Utd could look to replace him already with reports suggesting Porto’s Diogo Costa is back on their radar.

But now Spanish publication Nacional insists that Atletico Madrid’s Oblak is the latest on their list to replace Onana with Man Utd facing ‘a serious problem in goal’.

They suggest Ten Hag is ‘little by little he is beginning to lose trust’ in Onana after the Man Utd goalkeepers mistakes this campaign.

The Dutchman is looking for a goalkeeper ‘who is much more consistent and less prone to making mistakes’ with Oblak ticking all of his boxes, despite being an ‘indispensable piece’ of Diego Simeone’s squad at Atletico.

Man Utd believe that, for a suitable offer, they would allow him to leave for the Premier League’ with the Red Devils ready ‘to offer more than’ €70m (£60m) for the Slovenia international.

It is important to note that Oblak has ‘not shown much interest in changing his scene’ and that it ‘seems difficult to think’ that he will leave Atletico.

And Fabrizio Romano today claimed that reports linking Oblak to Man Utd are “completely fake” with the Red Devils retaining “trust” in Onana.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “There have also been some rumours about Man United and Jan Oblak, with speculation that the Atletico Madrid ‘keeper could be a target for the Red Devils, but I can confirm that this is completely fake. There is nothing at all between United and Oblak, they invested big money in Onana and they trust him.

“The United ‘keeper for the present and future will be Onana, and with Oblak there are no conversations at all, on the player side or club side. It would make no sense for United to be pursuing this deal at this stage.”