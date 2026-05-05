Manchester United are intensifying for Mateus Fernandes after a reference from his namesake Bruno

Manchester United are reportedly ‘intensifying’ their pursuit for a Premier League playmaker who current Red Devils star Bruno Fernandes has recommended.

United confirmed Champions League football for next season when they beat Liverpool at the weekend. After the Red Devils went 2-0 up, Liverpool got back level early in the second half, and Michael Carrick’s side showed mettle to win the game 3-2 late on.

It’s not definite that Carrick will be at the helm next season, though he’s picking up a lot of good results.

Whether or not he is there next season, United’s squad will change, with some exits happening – Casemiro is definitely out and Manuel Ugarte could be, too.

The Red Devils will be on the hunt for new midfield talent, and The Telegraph reports they are interested in signing West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, who has three goals and three assists for the relegation-threatened club in the league this season.

United have been watching the Hammers man all season – after deciding against signing him in the summer after relegation from the Premier League last term with Southampton – and it’s reported that is ‘intensifying’ of late.

The Portuguese international will be on the way out if West Ham are relegated, and even if not, it’s suggested it will be a tough task to keep him there.

Elsewhere, United are interested in Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, earmarked as Red Devils captain Fernandes’ ‘long-term successor’ as a No.10, but his ability to play on the left is also enticing.

But it’s the United captain’s reference of his namesake at West Ham which could make him the favoured option at United.

It was reported of late that the Portugal superstar would ‘recommend’ the other Fernandes to the Red Devils.

It was suggested he was being considered by United chiefs at the time, and the fresh report suggests that is very much the case.

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The suggestion in the previous report was that Fernandes was recommending his successor to the club. He has had options to move on in recent years and while it might not be this summer that he goes, he’ll continue to have clubs coming after him.

With that said, he has United’s best interests at heart when it comes to the future, and he wants to see his eventual successor through the door in quick time so that they can bed themselves in for when he’s gone.

In any case, the Red Devils are planning to offer their captain a new contract, so he might not leave for a few years yet.

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