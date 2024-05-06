Man Utd: Inter Milan to ‘accelerate star’s departure’ to Old Trafford as defender ‘would like’ £26m transfer

Premier League side Man Utd have a good chance of signing Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries this summer, according to reports in Italy.

There are set to be some big changes at Old Trafford in the summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazer family.

One recent report even claimed that Man Utd will listen to offers for any of their players apart from promising youngsters Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo.

It is understood that INEOS will need to sell players to supplement their transfer budget this summer as they look to comply with the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

One player who they could sell is Aaron Wan-Bissaka with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti insisting in March that it was looking increasingly likely that the Englishman would leave in the summer.

Galetti wrote on X: “#ManUTD, the renewal of #WanBissaka is proceeding at a slow pace: the chances that the player will leave in the summer are growing. #MUFC are already monitoring some alternatives: Jeremie #Frimpong and Denzel #Dumfries are on the list. #Transfers.”

The journalist mentioned Dumfries as a possible replacement and now Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter Milan are looking to ‘accelerate his departure’ in the summer with the Netherlands international failing to agree fresh terms at the San Siro.

Man Utd are the only club named in the report with Inter Milan valuing him at €25-30m (£21-26m) and Dumfries ‘would like’ to join the Premier League outfit.

‘There has only been a discussion between United and his agents’

The Red Devils are also on the lookout for a new striker in the summer but La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto has poured cold water on links to Real Madrid’s Joselu.

Moretto wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Real Madrid have an option to make that deal permanent for €1.5m this summer. So far I know there has only been a discussion between United and his agents.

“It is true that Joselu’s future is yet to be decided, but I can assure you that the priority for the veteran target man is to stay at Real Madrid this summer, and he will exhaust his options to do so before considering alternatives.”

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is looking like a possibility for Man Utd this summer with the Frenchman reportedly having a release clause of around £60m in his contract at Selhurst Park.

And former Man Utd striker Louis Saha has given his opinion on a potential move to Old Trafford, he told Betfred: “I’m a big fan of his. He’s picked up a few injuries but he’s done really well since his return.

“I’m not going to be surprised if he gets a lot of offers from clubs because he’s such an exciting player and I’m looking forward to seeing him compete in the Olympics for France this year.

“I do see his potential and when I see the setup of Manchester United at the moment, I do feel sorry for the wingers. Olise is a bit more flexible, more capable of playing as a number ten in regards to what he’s achieved with Crystal Palace.

“There are a lot of things that I’m looking for in the summer because there’s a lot of misshaping at Manchester United and I don’t know how they’re going to try and build this midfield with Mason Mount still to come back because he will definitely want to return and make a point.

“I think we need those players who are capable of taking players on one-on-one in different areas and not be solely dependent on Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to cater for Rasmus Højlund. You need something else alongside him because it sometimes looks as if he’s struggling to get going because there’s not a lot of support close to him. I do believe he could benefit from different types of players around him.”

