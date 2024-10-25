Man Utd ‘interest’ in top Real Madrid target ‘concrete’ as Ratcliffe makes ‘informal enquiry’

Manchester United are showing ‘concrete interest’ in signing Bayern Munich and Canada left-back Alphonso Davies, according to reports.

Davies is out of contract next summer and has been strongly linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid.

Erik ten Hag’s side have also been thrown in the mix. A report earlier this month claimed they were eyeing up a triple raid of Bayern, with Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane and Davies all of interest.

Our man Joe Williams wrote about a Sky Germany report which claimed Manchester United are ‘keeping an eye on’ all three players.

Man Utd in contact with camp of Bayern Munich star – Plettenberg

Rumours linking Davies to Old Trafford are not going away and the latest from Florian Plettenberg is good news for the Red Devils.

The German transfer expert says ‘United’s interest in Davies is becoming more concrete’.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe signed Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern in the summer, which assisted in shifting Diogo Dalot to left-back due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The persistent injury problems could see Ratcliffe accelerate his interest in Davies and Plettenberg says the Canadian international is a ‘desired transfer’ for the left-back position.

Indeed, the Red Devils have apparently ‘been gathering extensive information on Davies for several days’ and ‘made an informal enquiry with the player’s camp’.

United are boosted by the lack of contract negotiations between the 23-year-old and Bayern.

Plettenberg wrote on X:

Manchester United drew their third Europa League match in a row at Fenerbahce on Thursday and are back in action away to West Ham on Sunday.

Red Devils boss Ten Hag is under severe pressure following a dismal start to the campaign but Hammers head coach Julen Lopetegui – who is fourth in the Premier League sack race, two places below the Dutchman – says he thinks every manager is under pressure.

“When you become a coach, you live with pressure always. This is normal, and sometimes it is good too. It is our kind of life,” Lopetegui said.

“It is true we didn’t have the best start or start (the way) we wanted to have.

“But in the same way, we are sure we are doing the steps ahead and are going to be able to arrive at the end of the season in the position we want to be.

“There are a lot of matches in front of us. I believe a lot in these players and I am sure the results are going to arrive.

“The only way is to work hard, try to be self-critics and be able to improve, and we are, this is the way we work.”

He added: “I think that all the coaches, we are under pressure always, sometimes more, sometimes less depending on the last matches.

“But I am not going to talk about one colleague or another club. I can talk about me.

“We are going to play against a very big team – Manchester United is one of the best teams in the world.

“We have to be ready to face them, to play well and to work hard to be beat them. That is going to be our aim.”