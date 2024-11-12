Man Utd ‘interested’ in Croatia’s ‘top talent’ after ‘rejecting’ Real Madrid contract ‘offer’

Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina reportedly ‘rejected’ an offer to join Real Madrid amidst interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.

Baturina, 21, is one of the hottest talents in Croatia and has nine goal contributions in 17 matches across all competitions this term.

His best performance of the season came in the Champions League against AS Monaco, who had beaten Barcelona the matchday prior. He scored and assisted in a 2-2 draw at home to the French side.

The young playmaker also has seven caps for the Croatian national team, scoring and assisting against Poland in his most recent appearance for his country.

Several clubs are reportedly keen on signing Baturina from Dinamo Zagreb and interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man Utd shows just how highly rated he is.

Man Utd ‘interested’ in next Luka Modric

According to German journalist Patrick Berger, Baturina has ‘rejected’ a contract offer from Madrid.

Indeed, the European champions attempted to ‘lure him with a five-year contract’ and the chance to play on loan in Spain for the next two years.

The idea of replicating Croatian legend Luka Modric surely appeals to Baturina but the 21-year-old ‘wants to be a permanent fixture in a top team from the summer onwards’.

Berger adds that Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Man Utd ‘are also interested’.

Furthermore, Baturina ‘plans to leave Dinamo’ at the end of the season and views Bundesliga as the ‘perfect step’ in his career.

There is no release clause in the player’s contract and will cost ‘around €20-25m’ (£16.6-20.8m).

Berger wrote on X: ‘Croatia’s top talent Martin Baturina (21) has rejected an offer from Real Madrid! The Spaniards lured him with a five-year contract, but the Royal’s plan also included loaning Baturina out within Spain for two years.

‘The attacking midfielder, who has a big fan and supporter in Luka Modric (39), wants to be a permanent fixture in a top team from the summer onwards.

‘Barca, Atletico and Manchester United are also interested. Baturina plans to leave Dinamo Zagreb after the season and sees the Bundesliga as the perfect step.

‘No release, price tag is around €20-25m.’

Man Utd: Malacia finally returns after 518 days out

Meanwhile, Man Utd left-back Tyrell Malacia returned to action on Tuesday evening, 518 days after his last appearance.

He started for the club’s Under-21 side against Huddersfield Town in the EFL Trophy.

It has been a long road back for the Dutch defender but his return is a great moment and decent timing as well following the arrival of Ruben Amorim as head coach.

