Man Utd ‘internally discussing’ huge Chelsea transfer, with INEOS green-light desired for star move

Manchester United are reportedly “internally discussing” a move for Raheem Sterling, with the thoughts of Erik ten Hag, the club’s board and INEOS sought before a move goes ahead.

Sterling has been treated somewhat unceremoniously by Chelsea with new manager Enzo Maresca at the helm. The new boss told the winger in no uncertain terms that there will be no role for him at the club.

Sterling has been left out of the squad for the Blues’ games so far this season, and is currently away from the side while a solution for his future can be found.

A move to Manchester United has been suggested as a possibility, with Jadon Sancho of interest to Chelsea, and a swap deal therefore a potential route.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, talks are ongoing at United, with the opinions of many of those included in the club sought before the transfer will be properly pursued.

“Now it’s on United, so United internally are discussing Sterling, what [Erik] Ten Hag thinks, what the board thinks, what INEOS people think. So internal discussion at Manchester United [are] about the Raheem Sterling swap deal topic for Jadon Sancho,” he said.

“Then at the same time, there is a club in concrete negotiations for Jadon Sancho, and that club is Juventus.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Mailbox: Man Utd to remove ‘last round peg’ after two signs of transfer ‘competence’

👉 Man Utd: ‘Ruthless’ Ten Hag sack decision demanded by pundit; ‘elite’ manager is the ‘ideal’ successor

👉 Mediawatch: Man Utd in ‘TRANSFER MAYHEM’; is Manuel Ugarte as good as the world’s best?

Indeed, it is not only Ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe who the move impacts, particularly for a player who makes the large sum of money that Sterling does, so the talks including other INEOS representatives make sense for United.

But with Juventus in talks over Sancho, as Romano says, it will be important for things to be decided soon, as letting the winger go to the Italian side would of course stop the Sterling swap, which United might find themselves regretting.

He has clearly been a top player during his time in the Premier League, with 123 goals in the competition, and at 29 years of age, he should still have some form to offer to the Red Devils.

READ MORE: Man Utd chief pushes for Raheem Sterling amid Jadon Sancho ‘preference’ boost