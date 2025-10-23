A new report has revealed how Manchester United’s summer signings have settled, with staff ‘struck’ by one new arrival in particular.

In the summer, the Red Devils were active in the transfer market as they acquired most of their top targets to become one of the biggest spenders in Europe.

Man Utd spent around £230m to sign Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens as most of their so-called ‘bomb squad’ were offloaded to raise funds.

United’s failure to land a quality No.6 has impacted their performances this season, so they will rue not signing Brighton star Carlos Baleba after being priced out of a move.

Still, Man Utd appear to be in a stronger position than last season as Mbeumo, Cunha and Sesko have improved their attack, while Lammens looks to be a clear upgrade on former No.1 Andre Onana.

READ: Do Manchester United have the quality to offset ‘the new Ji-sung Park’?



All four summer signings made a great impact against Liverpool at the weekend as Man Utd earned their most important win to date under head coach Ruben Amorim.

Now, a report from The Sun has revealed how Man Utd internally ‘rate their new four signings’, with it noted that staff have been ‘struck’ by Mbeumo’s ‘consistency’ at the start of this campaign.

It is also noted that staff have been impressed by Cunha after they ‘had been warned that he could be prickly to deal with and that he had a tendency to turn on the charm in public’.

Despite this, ‘United figures’ dealings with him have been almost purely positive’, while he’s ‘also struck up an unlikely friendship with Luke Shaw, despite the multitude of Portuguese speakers at the club’. So that’s nice.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd make ‘transfer U-turn’ as Amorim ‘won over’; Romano reveals Rashford ‘very clear messages’

👉 Man Utd: Baleba holds ‘private talks’; Romano reveals ‘appreciated’ alternative amid Amorim demand

👉 Why Keane is baffled by Amorim ‘love’ of Man Utd starter – ‘That’s a head-scratcher’



It is also indicated that the Red Devils have ‘marvelled’ at Cunha’s showing against Liverpool, while there is a feeling that he has helped captain Bruno Fernandes.

The report claims: ‘Dressing room sources feel his ball retention and ability to advance has relieved pressure on captain Bruno Fernandes.’

It is also firmly believed that Sesko is an ‘upgrade’ on Rasmus Hojlund.

The report adds: