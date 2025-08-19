According to reports, Manchester United are ‘willing to invest’ around £130m to ‘close two signings’, while they plot a move for a Real Madrid star.

So far this summer, Man Utd have invested over £200m on signings as this window’s third-biggest spenders in Europe, landing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

As this business proves, Man Utd’s top summer priority was to overhaul their attack and the early signs are that Sesko, Mbeumo and Cunha will make Ruben Amorim‘s side more dangerous in forward areas as each player made a positive impact against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

However, Man Utd were still beaten 1-0 by Arsenal and there are still areas for them to strengthen before this summer window closes.

One glaring weak spot in United’s team is the goalkeeping department, as Andre Onana’s form fell off a cliff last season, while Alter Bayindir is not good enough to be anything more than an understudy.

READ: Man Utd mediocrity erodes interest; Ruben Amorim MUST deliver top six



Man Utd also need a new midfielder and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they are ‘willing to invest’ 150 million euros (£130m) to ‘close two signings’, with their ‘clear plan to sign a goalkeeper and playmaking midfielder’.

The report also claims that the Red Devils are prioritising moves for PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

‘Despite Ruben Amorim’s team’s high level of competitiveness, the board and coaching staff concluded that two key additions are still needed to fight for a place at the top of the table. ‘The financial commitment is clear: United is willing to invest €150 million to complete both deals. The strategy is to secure a competitive starting lineup that can compete head-to-head with the big teams in England and Europe.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Gary Neville makes ‘late’ U-turn on Man Utd prediction for two reasons as PL winners named

👉 Liverpool have buy-back option on £60m trio while Manchester United keep tabs on four

👉 Man Utd usurp Chelsea at top of five-year Premier League net spend table!



Another report from Fichajes claims Man Utd also have their eye on Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, who has been sporadically linked with a move to the Premier League over the past couple of years.

The Red Devils are said to be ‘vying’ to sign the versatile midfielder, with club chiefs reportedly plotting a ‘bombshell proposal’ to land him in this window.

The report claims: