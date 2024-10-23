Manager ‘accepts’ Man Utd offer to replace Ten Hag in ‘betrayal’ as ‘crazy’ details are revealed

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has accepted an offer to become the new manager of Premier League side Man Utd, according to reports.

The Red Devils bounced back from a five-match winless streak on Saturday when they beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League.

That victory was just their third win in eight Premier League matches with Erik ten Hag’s side making a terrible start to the season, which sees them 12th in the Premier League.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag headed into the international break fielding questions about whether he was confident that he would hang onto his job after a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Reports made it clear he wouldn’t be sacked over the international break but there were other claims that defeat against Brentford would have cost him his job.

Despite winning a League Cup and an FA Cup in his first two seasons at Old Trafford, Ten Hag has struggled in Europe and the Premier League over the last season or so.

Man Utd finished eighth last term, their lowest position in the Premier League era, but he survived the chop in the summer despite INEOS speaking to other managers.

Ten Hag had his deal extended by a year but now a report in Italy insists it’s a matter of time before Ten Hag is sacked with Inter Milan boss Inzaghi agreeing to take his job.

Inter Live claim Inzaghi is ready to ‘betray’ Inter Milan and has ‘accepted’ an offer from Man Utd to become their new manager after two interviews.

Inzaghi ‘has already given his green light’ to Man Utd and the ‘details of the operation that will finally take shape in the coming weeks are crazy’.

The Italian has ‘said yes’ to Man Utd after ‘a couple of video conferences with the board’ of the Premier League giants with the Inter Milan boss agreeing a three-year deal.

Inzaghi will be given an ‘almost unlimited budget to strengthen’ the team left behind by Ten Hag but they seem to hint that the Italian coach will only replace the Dutchman at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Responding to the scrutiny he is under, Ten Hag said earlier this week: “It is football, you have to live for now. (What happened) is in the past, you have to prove (yourself) every day, you have to prove yourself every season so we have to go for it.

“We are in the start of the season and we will see where we end but our target is to win a trophy again.”

