Ex-Inter boss says ‘no thanks’ to Man Utd after approach to become permanent manager

Simone Inzaghi has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has rejected the chance to become Man Utd manager in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim on Monday as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe look to take the Premier League club in a new direction.

Amorim fell out with Jason Wilcox and the Man Utd hierarchy over formations, style of play and their January transfer window plans, while the Portuguese coach had hardly improved the side since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November 2024.

And there have already been plenty of rumours about who could replace Amorim permanently with Darren Fletcher appointed as caretaker manager for the next game or two.

Man Utd plan on bringing in an interim manager until the end of the season before appointing a permanent successor to Amorim in the summer.

Oliver Glasner is one of the favourites to take over permanently, while Xavi, Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna, Enzo Maresca and more have already been linked.

And now Italian publication TuttoSport claim that Man Utd have already ‘explored the possible availability’ of Al-Hilal head coach Inzaghi, who spent four years as Inter Milan boss.

The report adds: ‘However, the Piacenza-born coach, despite being aware of the club’s prestige and the Premier League, responded “No, thanks,” without even delving into the matter, as he wants to continue and hopefully complete the project he began in recent months in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal’

His ‘two-year contract worth around €50m’ may also have had something to do with it despite the potential to become one of the highest paid managers in the Premier League.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed overnight that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the leading candidate to come in as interim boss at Man Utd until the end of the season.

Romano said: “After the situation with Ruben Amorim, the name I mentioned remains the same. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Contacts have taken place between Solskjaer, his representatives and Manchester United. The discussions are ongoing and Solskjaer is understood to be the leading candidate to become interim manager until the end of the season.

“Solskjaer has made it clear there are no issues regarding contract length, salary or timing. His message to the club is simple. He wants to help Manchester United.

“Everything is agreed on his side. Now it is up to Manchester United to decide whether to proceed.”

Romano added: “Other names discussed internally include Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy, both of whom know the club very well.

“At the moment, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains the favourite.

“Darren Fletcher will be on the touchline for upcoming fixtures, with Jonny Evans also returning to the club to assist the backroom staff during this difficult period.”

