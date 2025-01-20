Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to other Premier League clubs.

Teddy Sheringham “wouldn’t be surprised to see two big January signings” arrive at Man Utd with Newcastle star Alexander Isak the “perfect” transfer.

The Red Devils are hoping to bring in some reinforcements in the winter transfer window to help Ruben Amorim turn things around at Old Trafford.

Their 3-1 defeat to Brighton saw Man Utd remain 13th in the Premier League table with Amorim’s side losing for the tenth time in 22 matches this season.

Man Utd haven’t currently got the players to make the most out of Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation and the Portuguese head coach will be hoping for players who will embrace his philosophy and style of play.

And former Man Utd striker Sheringham reckons the Red Devils will have a couple of “big” January transfers up their sleeve with rumours players like Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho could be on their way out.

Sheringham told BoyleSports: “I wouldn’t be surprised to see two big January signings at Manchester United. I think United need to rebuild, but it’s hard to get big names and proper players in the January window.

“I think it’s a time to work in the background and look for players to start next season. I’d like to see big signings but it’s going to be difficult.

“United just need an overall upgrade. They have good players but not top players. People were picking combined XIs with Liverpool last week with not a single United player in there.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim: Sack calls for ‘mid-tier manager’ making things worse

👉 Mediawatch: Man Utd are actually ‘worst team in the world’ if you are desperate for clicks

👉 Robbie Savage’s Winners & Losers: Brilliant Bournemouth; Amorim re-think at Man Utd?

“That is unheard of when you think about the last 30 years. When top players became available, United used to go out and break the bank to get them.

“That isn’t the case at the moment. There is a massive rebuilding job to do.”

Newcastle striker Isak has contributed 17 goals and five assists in 24 matches in all competitions this season for the Magpies and he’s been linked with a number of clubs.

Arsenal are thought to be particularly keen on a move for the Sweden international but Sheringham reckons Isak would “without a doubt” sign for Man Utd if they are interested.

Sheringham added: “Manchester United is still a massive draw for any player and playing for the club is still a highlight of anyone’s career.

“Would Alexander Isak consider joining United if a bid came in? Without a doubt. I’m not saying a deal will get done but he would be the perfect signing for United.

“He can lead the line and score goals and could be a statement signing for the new regime. He is full of confidence at the moment and could lead by example.”