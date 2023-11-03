Man Utd issue strong two-word response to Zidane and Amorim claims

Manchester United have described reports that they are exploring alternatives to Erik ten Hag as manager as “categorically false”.

The Times reported on Thursday evening that Ten Hag is ‘on thin ice” after losing eight of their first 15 games of the season, including back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle United. This is famously United’s worst start since 1962/63.

They boldly named two potential successors to the Dutchman in Sporting manager Ruben Amorim and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who is permanently near the top of any list, despite showing zero interest in managing in the Premier League.

The first questions about The Times’ story should be who would be considering such a change, with the investment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe unlikely to be ratified until the new year.

His INEOS group are expected to take over sporting decisions but it is thought that their priorities are said to be the appointment of a new chief executive and sporting director.

Ten Hag should absolutely be under scrutiny after a poor start to the season which sees them down in eighth, though some would argue that they are only two points behind Newcastle and three points ahead of Chelsea.

He certainly has the chance to improve United’s league position in the next fortnight as they face Fulham and Luton Town before the international break, sandwiching a must-win Champions League clash with Copenhagen.

OPINION: Sack Erik ten Hag? Man Utd have far bigger issues than the failing Dutchman

Scott McTominay is “100 per cent sure” Ten Hag can turn the club’s fortunes around.

McTominay insisted all the hard work by the players and coaching staff behind the scenes will soon start to pay off.

The Scotland international told the club’s official website: “There’s more that goes into it when you’re not playing well and you’re not doing so well.

“I know the fans don’t want to hear that, they want to see results and performances and I think they want to see the players smiling and happy.

“It’s not quite happening at the moment, but I’m 100 per cent sure that the manager can put that into practice and it can come off. I’m sure of that.”

After successive 3-0 home defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle, United play at Fulham on Saturday and face Champions League group rivals Copenhagen in Denmark next Wednesday.

“We have to win, that’s always the thought process,” McTominay said. “Obviously my thoughts are with the fans at the minute because we’re not playing well and it’s difficult for them.

“They pay their hard-earned money every week to come and watch us and the least we can do is play well and win football matches.

“It’s not quite happening at the moment, sometimes that’s football, but I feel like for us in that dressing room we have to stay tight and keep a clear head, and we can’t get too emotional with everything that surrounds us. We’ve got to block it all out.”

Ten Hag has urged his players to “stand up” and work “shoulder by shoulder” and McTominay agreed a united dressing room is key to halting their slide.

“Everyone knows that we’re not in our best period at the minute. We have to stick together, that’s the most important thing,” he said.

“Obviously the fans will hear the generic response of ‘we’ve got to stick together’, but it’s true.

“Everyone wants this football club to succeed and we have to pull together and try to be as good with each other as possible in the dressing room to get those results going our way.

“I feel like we’ve got more than enough talent in the changing room to do that and whenever you look at the boys who are playing, but obviously something isn’t quite clicking.

“That’s up to the manager and the players to fix that and I’m 100 per cent confident that we will.”