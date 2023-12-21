Man Utd issue Super League statement as European giants join ranks

Manchester United insist they remain committed to playing in UEFA competitions in the wake of a ruling that claimed the footballing body had no legal right to block the Super League.

Following the ruling by the European Court of Justice, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez described it as a “great day for the history of football and for the history of sports.”

Management company A22 has today announced plans for a new 64-team competition that will effectively replace the Champions League.

Perez, Man Utd co-chairman Joel Glazer and former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli were the three figures who endorsed the breakaway league when it was first announced in April 2021.

At the time, Glazer said: “By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid.”

However, after football fans across the continent criticised the controversial plans, Man Utd swiftly withdrew from their planned participation, along with the five other members of the so-called ‘Big Six.’

Now, with Glazer’s control of the club set to be diluted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent investment, Man Utd have confirmed their backing for the three UEFA competitions: the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

“Our position has not changed,” Man Utd wrote in an official statement.

“We remain fully committed to participation in Uefa competitions, and to positive cooperation with Uefa, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game.”

Man Utd are not the only big European club to instantly hit back after the plans for a new Super League resurfaced.

Bayern Munich have also released a statement today, saying the Super League would be an ‘attack’ on European football.

They wrote: “We have taken note of the judgement of the European Court of Justice.

“However, this does not change FC Bayern’s and the ECA’s position that such a competition would be an attack on the importance of the national leagues and the structure of European football.

“The Bundesliga is the foundation of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues are the foundation of other European football clubs.

“It is therefore our duty and our deep conviction to strengthen them, not to weaken them.

“We are also committed to the European club competitions under the umbrella of UEFA. So let me make it very clear once again that the door for the Super League remains closed at FC Bayern.”

