According to reports, Manchester United have bluntly responded to Everton demanding £70m for England international Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 21-year-old was one of the breakout stars in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign after he benefitted from a loan spell in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven.

The left-footed centre-back struck up a brilliant partnership with James Tarkowski for Everton and helped Sean Dyche’s side surpass expectations to avoid relegation from the Premier League despite being docked points for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.

Branthwaite was unfortunate to miss out on Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England squad for Euro 2024, but his omission means he can focus on securing a transfer as Man Utd are pushing to sign him.

The Red Devils need to sign a new centre-back this summer as Raphael Varane leaving so an upgrade on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof is required to partner Lisandro Martinez.

Branthwaite is viewed as a preferred target and Man Utd have already had an ‘unacceptable’ opening offer rejected by their Premier League rivals.

The Red Devils are currently far away from matching Everton’s reported £70m asking price, but The Athletic‘s David Ornstein believes they should be boosted by a “big pinch point”.

‘There’s a big pinch point coming on June 30 for clubs who need to deal with issues around the profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR). ‘Things realistically need to start moving this week if sales are to be made by then and a number of teams find themselves in that bracket. ‘Jarrad Branthwaite was subject to a bid worth £35million from Manchester United on Friday. Everton viewed the offer for their 21-year-old centre-back, which featured an additional £8m in bonuses, as unacceptable and rejected it.’

According to The Mirror, Man Utd want Everton to ‘get realistic’ as they attempt to sign Branthwaite in the coming weeks.