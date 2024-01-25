Man Utd: Italian ‘mega talent’ signed by INEOS ‘attracted’ by ‘long-term’ Red Devils potential

Simone Pafundi has moved from Udinese to FC Lausanne-Sport on loan, and ‘would never’ have done so without Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ involvement.

The Swiss club are part of the INEOS network of clubs along with OGC Nice and United, who joined the group when the Glazers sold 25 per cent of their shares to Ratcliffe on Christmas Eve.

Pafundi, described as a ‘mega talent’ by Blick (via Sport Witness), has joined Lausanne on loan, with the deal including an option to buy the 17-year-old for just under €16m.

Explaining why he has moved to Switzerland, transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claimed: “Simone Pafundi thus moves to a club that can give him a wide opportunity and visibility at an international level.”

Pafundi is remarkably already a senior Italy international, called up to feature in a friendly against Albania, when he became the country’s youngest debutant in 100 years.

The report claims the attacking midfielder – who also has four goals in six appearances for the Italy U19s – could land himself a ‘long-term contract’ at United if he ‘quickly finds his way’ around the Swiss league.

Lausanne signing Pafundi on a permanent deal would ‘outshine everything’ that has previously happened in the Swiss league, the report claims.

INEOS are said to be the key to Pafundi’s decision to move to Lausanne, as he ‘would never’ have made the move were it not for their financial strength as well as their links with Nice and United.

It makes the move ‘more attractive’ for Pafundi, who has been given extra motivation through the possibility of ending up at Old Trafford.

Having handed Pafundi his Italy debut, then manager Roberto Mancini said he has “real faith” in the teenager.

He said: ‘When I’m putting together a list of players to call up, the first name I think of is Pafundi, then comes everybody else. He’s only 17, but he’s got some incredible qualities and we’re hoping he’ll play in Serie A and then be an Italy player for the next 20 years. We’ve got real faith in him.”

