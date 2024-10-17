Man Utd legend Jaap Stam advises Red Devils star over which club to leave Old Trafford for

Man Utd legend Jaap Stam has advised Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford that he needs to join a club “who make him play better football”.

Erik ten Hag’s side have made a terrible start to the new Premier League season with just two wins from their opening seven matches.

That has seen them accumulate just eight points, scoring five goals, with Man Utd sitting 14th in the Premier League table.

Ten Hag has come under severe pressure in recent weeks but the Dutchman has made some strange decisions, including leaving Rashford out of their side to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League despite the England international scoring three times in the previous two matches.

Rashford has still be poor overall this season and has been one of the Man Utd players who has come in for the most criticism.

And when asked what would be a ‘nice club’ for the Man Utd forward to join, Stam told the Weijland & Stam programme for Viaplay: “Rashford needs a club with players who make him play better football.

“When you see him at the moment, you see that people expect a lot from him and his way of playing. But he cannot show that now.

“An important aspect: it also depends on himself. If you look at what he achieved a few years ago and what he is showing now… Then he has to look in the mirror and ask himself. What can I do differently so that I and the team perform better? He is also not looking for the assist enough.”

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda named Rashford when asked about the Premier League player that he expected more from this season.

Malouda told Coin Poker: “I was expecting more from Marcus Rashford at Manchester United. Rashford has shown glimpses of his talent – I can remember watching him playing in the Champions League and for England and he looked unplayable at times, but we haven’t seen enough of that from him at Manchester United. We know that he is capable of more and I want to see him get back to that level.

“I don’t know what is holding Rashford back. I’m not sure if there’s a mental block, but you always feel like he’s a top player who is struggling to find his top form. I don’t think his happiness has anything to do with his inconsistent form.

“I want to see Rashford find a level of consistency in an entire game and becoming a player that Manchester United can rely on.

“Why hasn’t Rashford consistently performed at the level we know he’s capable of? It’s a difficult question to answer because it seems like Erik ten Hag has done everything that he possibly can to give him the environment to shine.

“I think Marcus needs to start enjoying his football. When he plays with enjoyment, his consistency will improve. He needs to enjoy the pressure that comes with being an important player for a big club like Manchester United. Managing the pressure and enjoying the game is the key to finding consistency at a high level, because you will always be challenged.”