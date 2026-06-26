Jacobs reveals Alvarez to Man Utd transfer truth as Arsenal could sign two attackers

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal are more likely than Man Utd to secure a summer deal for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

The Red Devils are looking to sign more players after securing a deal to sign Atlanta midfielder Ederson earlier this month, although a deal is yet to be announced.

As well as at least one more midfielder, a left-back and a left-winger, Man Utd could also look to bring in a new striker and/or a centre-back,

A report in Spanish newspaper AS earlier this week insisted that Man Utd have ‘spoken directly with Alvarez’s agents’ as they look to line up a deal this summer.

Real Madrid have already had a €150m (£130m) bid rejected this summer, while Barcelona are ahead of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain for the Argentina, with Alvarez preferring to arrive at the Camp Nou.

And now Jacobs has revealed the truth on those reports linking Man Utd with a potential move for Alvarez this summer.

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Jacobs told GiveMeSport’s Market Madness podcast: “I mean, Julian Alvarez wants Barcelona, but Atleti don’t want to sell to Barcelona. But, as we revealed on GMS, there’s tehnically a provision under this €500m release clause for certain Champions League clubs, including Barcelona, to get the player cheaper.

“Whether that comes into play because cheaper isn’t cheap and cheaper requires, when you trigger any release clause in Spain, the taxes to be paid.

“So even if Barca tried to take the situation out of Atletico Madrid’s control, it would still likely be around the €150m mark. And the last offer from Barcelona, the only offer, was €100m. So I think if this gets done it’s about Atleti and Barca dancing around a little bit, trying to play a game. Atleti trying to fight to keep, Barcelona showing willingness to sign as economically as they can for a superstar like Alvarez.

“Eventually, if it’s going to get done, you feel 120/130 euros might be the number in terms of millions but. if you look at Atleti at face value, and if you look at comments made by the Atletico hierarchy, there saying they are simply not going to sell.

“And if Barca accept that and walk away, then maybe Julian Alvarez and the possibility of going somewhere in the Premier League develops.

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“But I don’t think Alvarez will give that consideration to a Premier League club until he knows it’s 100 per cent, if not 1000 per cent, dead with Barcelona.

“Then was he to make a move, my expectation would be that Arsenal is the most likely English club to enter that race because when Arsenal look at the left side they’ve got Morgan Rogers, the top target, they like Junior Kroupi as well, Bradley Barcola another player appreciated, and then also on the list is Julian Alvarez.

“Alvarez is a dream target and the advantage if Martin Odegaard went or both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard departed is maybe Arsenal could explore two, finances pending.”

Jacobs added: “With Manchester United, the biggest signing they bring in money-wise, I think at the moment, of course things can change, is that second midfielder after Atalanta’s Ederson.

“The price for Alvarez is too prohibitive for a club like Manchester United to be looking at that deal.”

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