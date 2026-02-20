Ben Jacobs has revealed the key to Manchester United signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle in the summer and named a new left-back ‘proposed’ by Christopher Vivell.

Gordon scored four goals in the first half of Newcastle’s Champions League play-off first leg against Qarabag on Wednesday to take his season tally to 14 in all competitions.

Ten of those goals have come in the Champions League, with his return of just three in the Premier League drawing criticism from some quarters.

But the 24-year-old – who’s currently Thomas Tuchel’s first-choice option on the left wing for England – continues to be heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle, who could be forced into selling him or another prized asset if they fail to qualify for the Champions League for next season.

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit eight points behind Chelsea in fifth spot – the position likely to be enough to secure a place in Europe’s showcase competition – and transfer expert Jacobs believes United will stand a far better chance of signing Gordon if Newcastle don’t close that gap.

“Anthony Gordon, as I have said many times, has been discussed by Manchester United,” Jacobs told The United Stand.

“There are other clubs that like him as well, including Arsenal. From Newcastle’s perspective, there may be a big outgoing, especially if they don’t bring in a significant amount of Champions League money.

“The good news for them, of course, is they are well in control against Qarabag after a huge win last night in which Gordon was integral, so that money could help.

“But if they don’t get Champions League heading into next season, we might see an outgoing. Let’s see whether it’s Anthony Gordon.

“Liverpool have looked at him in the past and nearly signed him two summers ago when Newcastle were in more of a PSR bind.

“But I have to say I don’t see Newcastle losing more than one big name.”

When asked about his future on Wednesday night, Gordon – who’s reportedly valued at £95m by Newcastle – insisted he hasn’t been paying any attention to transfer speculation.

“It’s the same old, same old,” Gordon said.

“I haven’t heard anything, they might want to tell me before they tell you [the media].

“I have gone through enough transfer stuff now to know that it is all a load of rubbish. I am focused on me and focused on the team, I am focused on right now.

“You look too far in the future and you start to underperform. And believe me, I have done that [before] and I am not going to do that now.”

Jacobs also revealed on The United Stand that United head of recruitment Christopher Vivell has ‘proposed’ Barcelona star Alejandro Balde to the Red Devils board.

But he also said that Balde wants to remain with the La Liga giants and that ‘no discussions have taken place so far’.