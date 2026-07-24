Ben Jacobs has ranked the likelihood of Man Utd signing various midfielders this summer amid claims Manu Kone has agreed personal terms at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already signed four players this summer with Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Karl Darlow (Leeds), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (Tottenham) all arriving.

Santos and Tielemans make up two of three midfield signings Man Utd are looking to make this summer with another on the way before the transfer window shuts.

Man Utd were on the verge of signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson but a deal fell through at the medical stage as worries about a historical knee injury emerged.

That has led the Red Devils to consider other targets with Roma and France midfielder Manu Kone being pushed towards the top of their list of targets.

A report on Thursday insisted that Man Utd have now reached an agreement on personal terms with Kone as they weigh up their best midfield option.

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And now Jacobs has ranked where Kone and four other midfield targets rank in terms of likelihood Man Utd will get a deal over the line this summer.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “Yeah, I think Alex Scott is a high priority, but it’s just a high price, so you have to weigh those two things against each other, and we’ll wait and see whether Manchester United formally enter that race,” he said.

“Bournemouth had actually had a call from Manchester United [for Scott] before that Chelsea bid.

“Kone is definitely high in Manchester United’s thinking.

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“He’s been looked at by Arsenal, Chelsea as well, even though they prioritised that bid for Alex Scott, but no real headway because the player was obviously at the World Cup, so we’re going to have to wait and see how that develops. But again, he’s much higher on the list.”

Could Tyler Adams join Man Utd this summer?

The Daily Mail revealed on Thursday that Man Utd are considering a £35m offer to sign Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams but Jacobs reckons the former Leeds man is quite far down their list.

Jacobs adds: “Lower down is Tyler Adams, and at the moment Carlos Baleba is not to be discounted.

“And of all of the names, it probably would be fair to say that Aurelien Tchouameni would be right near the top of the list, but again, that is 1,000% irrelevant if the player is going to stay at the football club.

“And again, I come back to what I said before: he’s already agreed a new deal with Real Madrid.”

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