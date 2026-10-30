Man Utd: New Carrick sack timeline emerges with chances of Emery joining as ‘break clause’ revealed

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed an update on Michael Carrick’s future at Manchester United and whether Unai Emery could replace him.

Carrick is under huge pressure at Man Utd, who have only won two of their first 12 games in all competitions this season.

The club legend is fortunate to still be in a job after Man Utd‘s heavy losses against Como and AFC Bournemouth, but he remains in charge for this weekend’s match against Chelsea.

Still, Carrick remains the firm favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, and Man Utd are linked with several potential replacements.

Their options include Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, but Jacobs has revealed that the Red Devils only have a slim chance of appointing him, though he has revealed why Carrick’s sacking would be smooth.

“Really difficult, because the people hiring would have to make sacrifices!” Jacobs said on United Stand about Man Utd’s chances of appointing Emery.

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“The challenge with Emery is this is not a kind of manager who you can go to and say we’re Manchester United, we’re offering you more money and it’s a step up, because he sees Villa as the pinnacle! He’s got control in the market and over the culture!

“If you come to a manager like that and say we’ll give you a sporting director, we’ll give you the culture that you want and for Emery that would mean bringing in his own sporting director, so how do you navigate the balance [with Jason Wilcox].”

On the potential terms for Carrick’s exit, Jacobs added: “Michael Carrick has a break clause, so if they part ways he’ll be paid out for the season and that’s it.”

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Ben Jacobs reveals Michael Carrick sack timeline

Jacobs has also shed light on the timeline for Carrick’s future at Man Utd and has listed several potential replacements.

“Michael Carrick remains under pressure,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“He’s got Chelsea. If he can get a positive result there, the expectation is that he’ll get Roma and Aston Villa, and then there’s an international break.

“There is Julian Nagelsmann, who’s behind Howe at the moment in terms of internal thinking if they do make a change.

“Antonio Conte, Cesc Fabregas, Unai Emery, Fabian Hurzeler, all names that have been discussed.”

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