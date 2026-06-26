Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed an update on Manchester United’s move for Germany and Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha.

The Red Devils are in the market for signings in various positions ahead of their Champions League return, though it has been widely reported that they are prioritising a midfield overhaul in this summer’s window.

This is partly because they need to fill the void left by Casemiro, with reports indicating that they could sign as many as three midfielders this summer.

Naturally, Man Utd have been linked with a wide array of options in this department, with Nmecha reportedly among their options.

The 25-year-old is coming off a breakout season for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, and he is now impressing for Germany at the World Cup.

Earlier this week, German reporter Patrick Berger revealed that Man Utd are now making a move for Nmecha, with club chiefs ‘stepping up their pursuit’.

Berger said on X: ‘Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Felix Nmecha (25/🇩🇪). Christopher Vivell, #MUFC Director of Recruitment, remains in close contact with the player’s camp.

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‘Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all keeping a close eye on the situation. A move to the Premier League is viewed as a realistic option in the future. But for now Nmecha is happy at Dortmund and fully focused on the World Cup with Germany.

‘With the start of the new season, Nmecha is set to move into the salary bracket previously occupied by Niklas Süle.’

Ben Jacobs pours cold water on Felix Nmecha deal

However, Jacobs has now explained why it is going to be a “difficult negotiation” for Man Utd and other Premier League clubs to sign Nmecha this summer.

“I’m not sure this is an easy transfer to do because of the high asking price. As a consequence, Premier League clubs that have been linked haven’t made any formal moves yet,” Jacobs told Betway.

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“Liverpool and Manchester United both have other targets at the moment. I think this is going to prove a difficult negotiation, and it’s an asking price that is likely to rise as the summer progresses and after the World Cup.

“As a result, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool are all clubs that have been linked with a potential move. Liverpool are focused on Yan Diomande and other wide attacking options that offer pace, such as Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Said El Mala, Yankuba Minteh, and Bradley Barcola.

“With Manchester United, they are looking to strengthen on the left side, and most of their targets have proven Premier League experience. More importantly, the bulk of Manchester United’s budget is going to go first and foremost on another midfielder.

“Tottenham are working on central midfield, and over on the left wing, they’d like to add Savinho. Crysencio Summerville is also on their list. Arsenal and Nmecha is really only a historical link, and at the moment, I’m not aware of him being a target for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“So, there is a lot of buzz, and there could be a bidding war after the World Cup, but don’t rule out him staying at Borussia Dortmund either because of the high asking price hovering above Nmecha’s head, which is only going to get bigger and bigger as the World Cup progresses.”

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