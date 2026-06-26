Journalist Ben Jacobs insists that Man Utd are looking to sign an experienced striker this summer with Danny Welbeck and Ivan Toney potential signings.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in at least one more midfielder this summer after securing a deal to sign Atalanta star Ederson earlier this month, although the transfer is yet to be officially confirmed.

Man Utd are also hoping to bring in a new left-back and left-winger as other priority signings this summer, while a new centre-back and/or a new centre-forward are also on their to-do list.

Brentford striker Igor Thiago has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford but the Brazil star could prove too expensive to sign this summer.

And former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs insists that Man utd have their eye on bringing in a player with more experience to help out Benjamin Sesko, who came into goalscoring form in the final few months of last season.

Jacobs insists that Brighton’s Welbeck and Al-Ahli’s Toney are the two experienced players on their shortlist of targets ahead of the summer.

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Jacobs said on The United Stand: “My feeling is that if they go for a number nine, it will more likely be an experienced name and somebody that can really be a strong positive dressing room influence. And come in during a long season knowing that they maybe won’t play every single game, but they’re ok with that role and responsibility in a season when Man United will hope to challenge on multiple fronts.

“We have spoken before about how popular it might be to bring someone back like Danny Welbeck. Nothing is necessarily developing there yet but if they give that due consideration, the fanbase will probably like that. But I don’t think he’s a player that Brighton would want to sell.”

Toney was a surprise call-up to the England World Cup squad under Thomas Tuchel despite scoring 32 goals in 32 appearances for Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League this term.

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Jacobs added on the England forward: “Ivan Toney is a name that I’ve mentioned before, who Man United appreciate.

“Wage is partially an issue there because he’s earning well in Saudi Arabia. Let’s see what happens after the World Cup with Toney and if he is prepared to leave Saudi because despite constant rumours that he wants out, I’ve always been told that at football level and family level, he’s quite happy there.”

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