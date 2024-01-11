German legend Lothar Matthaus has hit out at Dortmund for prioritising Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho after his loan deal was confirmed.

Sancho came off the bench for the Red Devils in their first five matches of the season before he was dropped from the squad altogether by Erik ten Hag for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal in early September.

Ten Hag told reporters he had omitted the England international over his poor displays in training – but Sancho rejected those claims in a post on social media and insisted he had been made a “scapegoat” for their poor start to the season.

The Man Utd winger eventually deleted his post but he has since refused to apologise to Ten Hag and the Dutchman has banned him from the first-team training facilities.

That has led to Sancho seeking a move away from Man Utd and the 23-year-old has now completed his return to his former club Dortmund on a temporary basis.

The England international spent four seasons with the Bundesliga side from 2017 before joining Man Utd, where he had made 82 appearances and scored 12 goals.

READ MORE: Man Utd target Hjulmand is the anti-Casemiro in a Ratcliffe era of unknowns coming good

Dortmund are reportedly contributing an initial 3.5million euros (£3m) to take Sancho on loan until the end of the season.

That figure could reach 7.5m euros (£6.5m) dependent on appearances and team success as the winger looks to get his career back on track.

But Germany and Bayern Munich legend Matthaus thinks Dortmund needed to prioritise the signing of a defender over Sancho.

Matthaus told Ruhr 24: “At BVB, too much emphasis was placed on offensive players at the expense of defense. That’s where I see the big weak point at Dortmund and the reason for the mediocre Bundesliga first half of the season.

“Six defensive players for four positions are not enough, especially since Hummels and Süle both cannot play through a season. Jadon Sancho is currently making improvements to the offensive instead of doing something at the back.”

However, Matthaus thinks Sancho could be a good loan for Dortmund if he returns in the same form which he left the club, which is currently a big if.

Matthaus added: “If Sancho achieves the form he had during his time at Dortmund, then he would be a win. But to do that he also has to show that he is more mature than we recently saw in Manchester.”

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Haaland dragged into Mbappe mess; Arsenal, Man Utd eye £121m midfield pair