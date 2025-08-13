Sancho has not played ofr United since his seven-minute cameo in the Community Shield last season.

Jadon Sancho has been targeted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas but the exiled Manchester United player reportedly ‘doesn’t want to go to Turkey, at least for now.’

The once bright prospect of English football has been resigned to the United bomb squad after Chelsea paid a £5m fine to ensure a loan move does not become a permanent one.

Now, the 25-year-old is one of five Man Utd players who were told this summer they are free to leave but so far, Sancho has not found himself a new home.

That would appear to be not due to a lack of suitors though, with 16-time Turkish champions Besiktas wanting to reunite Sancho with his former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The club’s president Serdal Adali said he wants to bring Sancho to Istanbul but believes the player is waiting for a Champions League club. Besiktas finished fourth last season with only the top two playing in Europe’s premier competition.

“Just as much as the community wants him, I want him too,” Adali told Turkiye Today. “What matters is not only our desire, but also if the player wants to come to Turkey.

“We have a budget, and we will do our best to bring him here. Players like Jadon Sancho usually prefer clubs playing in the Champions League.

“Whether it happens today or not, it is hard to say. If it is possible, we will get him. Besiktas fans can rest assured.”

However, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano believes Sancho is not interested in a move to Turkey, however that could change if no better offers come in.

“Besiktas would love to sign Jadon Sancho, but my understanding is that Sancho doesn’t want to go to Turkey, at least for now,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“If, by September 1st, Sancho still hasn’t secured a move and the market remains open, there could be other possibilities. For now, however, he is not considering a switch to Turkey.”

“He prefers to wait, and there are Italian clubs calling. Sancho’s exit will be another important topic in the final days of the summer transfer window.”

In the meantime, United legend Teddy Sheringham has torn into Sancho, telling him to give up ever playing for a top team again.

“Jadon Sancho will definitely not play for a big club ever again,” United hero Sheringham told Snabbare, as per the Metro. “He will probably tell you that he can and he will but not for me.

“I see that he’s burned his bridges with the manager [Ruben Amorim]. He’s not even got a place in the changing room.

“Maybe if he’d been given another chance he could work for what Amorim wants but I know from experience once you’ve gone down that path of being unhappy and wanting out that it’s very hard to turn it around with the manager, with the supporters, with the other players.

“You’ve got to show an unbelievable mental desire to turn that around. It can be done, and I know he’s a talented lad, but I would be very, very surprised if that was the case now.”

