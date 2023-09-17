Jadon Sancho: Journalist reveals Prem rivals see ‘value’ in shock Man Utd January transfer as he suits ‘model’

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could be a shock January transfer target for Newcastle United, according to one journalist.

The England international came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three Premier League matches of the season but Erik ten Hag left him out of the squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the international break.

Ten Hag revealed that he omitted Sancho over his poor training performances before Sancho hit back on social media and claimed to be a “scapegoat”.

Sancho wrote: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week.

“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, l’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and (am) grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge.

“I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what.”

The Man Utd winger has since deleted the post but there are rumours that he has refused to apologise to Ten Hag with Sancho now forced to train away from the first-team squad.

There has been speculation that Sancho could move to Barcelona in the January transfer window on loan, while a move to Turkey was mooted before their transfer window shut earlier this week.

And now Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope reckons Newcastle could look into a possible move for Sancho in January as they look to buy for value before developing the player.

Hope reckons Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could be the perfect manager to prise better performances out of Sancho.

The journalist wrote in his Daily Mail column: “I had this conversation with a colleague just this week…Hmm. Newcastle’s model is signing players on the way up. Players they can identify as value and then develop.

“Sancho, with wages likely to break Newcastle’s structure, would seem unlikely in that regard. But would the player benefit from a coach such as Howe? Absolutely. Is it a project Newcastle will be considering? He will certainly be on their radar. Let’s see.”