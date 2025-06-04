Man Utd ‘offer’ Jadon Sancho in stunning swap deal to Premier League rivals after Chelsea exit

Man Utd are desperate to offload Jadon Sancho this summer and have offered him as part of a swap deal for a West Ham star, according to reports.

It was announced by The Athletic’s David Ornstein on Tuesday that Chelsea would not be taking up their £25m obligation to buy Sancho this summer after a loan spell at Stamford Bridge last season.

Sancho and the Blues could not agree on personal terms and Chelsea will now be forced to pay a £5m penalty instead for not taking up the obligation.

After the news was revealed, Sancho took to Instagram to pen a farewell message to Chelsea fans, he wrote: “Grateful for the experience. Big love to everyone at Chelsea who made me feel at home – team-mates, staff, and the fans.

“Wishing the club all the best moving forward. Truly grateful, thank you Blues.”

The former Borussia Dortmund star left Old Trafford after falling out with Erik ten Hag but there is unlikely to be a future at Man Utd under Ruben Amorim either.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that Sancho is ‘not expected to stay’ at Man Utd as the Red Devils look to ‘generate funds’ from his sale.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Jadon Sancho, not expected to stay at Manchester United this summer. He’s included in list of players available for sale to generate funds and reinvest on different signings. Sancho’s camp will assess options in the upcoming days/weeks.’

And Caught Offside insists that Man Utd have already attempted to ‘offer’ Sancho in a swap deal for West Ham star Mohammed Kudus this summer.

The report adds that West Ham and Man Utd ‘couldn’t reach an agreement, so it currently seems unlikely that this will go through’.

Kudus has been the subject of interest from Liverpool and Arsenal during his time in England, while there have also been links to Saudi Arabia, but the midfielder ‘would prefer to stay in Europe’.

Reacting to the news that Chelsea will not make Sancho’s move from Man Utd permanent, John Obi Mikel has warned that he is “not a Ruben Amorim sort of player”.

Mikel told The Sports Agents podcast: “I like Jadon. There’s a lot of potential there. He just needs to try to find a way to maximise his potential. Jadon Sancho, you can tell from there straight away that he’s not a Ruben Amorim sort of player. You know, he’s not a player they can track back, that can chase back. That is not what he likes to do.”