Jamie Carragher slams Man Utd star after nightmare display against Spurs; gives three examples

Jamie Carragher has criticised Man Utd centre-back Matthijs de Ligt for being “completely out of position” on a number of occasions as the Red Devils lost 3-0 to Tottenham on Sunday.

Brennan Johnson had fired Spurs into an early lead after only three minutes, before Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes was shown a straight red card just ahead of half-time after a sliding challenge on James Maddison.

Spurs doubled their lead soon after the restart through Dejan Kulusevski, before Dominic Solanke ended any hopes of a Man Utd comeback when he scored a third with 13 minutes left.

The nightmare defeat has led to calls for Man Utd to replace Erik ten Hag but it seems as though they will stick with the Dutchman, at least for the next two matches before the international break.

De Ligt hasn’t had the best start to life at Old Trafford, while Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman criticised the centre-back for his recent international performances.

And Carragher singled out De Ligt in his Sky Sports analysis on Monday Night Football with the Liverpool legend claiming the Netherlands international’s performance against Spurs summed up the Red Devils’ defending since Ten Hag joined the club in 2022.

Watching Tottenham’s opening goal from Johnson, Carragher said: “I’ve noticed this a little bit with De Ligt and a lot of centre backs. I don’t understand why they don’t fill the space and they come over. I see this so much.

“The striker just behind him has got nothing to do with him, that’s is Martinez’s job. If De Ligt goes over, [Lisandro] Martinez comes across. He’s looking over his shoulder… forget that, forget it! Get here!

“This was a brilliant run, it was amazing, but Van de Ven runs because he sees the space.”

Johnson came close to grabbing a second before hitting the woodwork and Carragher blamed poor decision-making from De Ligt for Tottenham getting the opportunity.

Carragher added: “This sums up Manchester United for the last two or three years. Pressing and always being late.

“Just look at De Ligt come flying across, he comes flying into the challenge, very similar to a challenge he put in against Luis Diaz for Liverpool because it comes from his starting position.”

Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana produced a great save later in the match with his feet to deny Timo Werner but Carragher again blamed De Ligt for getting caught of position.

Carragher continued: “I can talk about Manchester United’s midfield, running through midfield, running at the back four. I’ve been saying this for the last 18 months, that hasn’t changed.

“But when they win the ball if I’m going to tell you that this player [Werner] within five seconds is going to be running through on the goal… that tells you the problems Manchester United have.

“The rest of the defence is awful, it always has been when they lose possession. But where’s De Ligt? The right-back has come out here but look where De Ligt is! You’ve got to get over.

“In every situation in that first half, two massive chances and the goal in De Ligt a player they brought in for huge money in the summer he’s completely out of position all the time so he ends up having to go flying in to challenges and then you leave yourself in a situation where you’re going to get yellow cards or red cards.”