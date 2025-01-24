Man Utd target ‘late January loan swoop’ for Barcelona star in possible Rashford sweetener

Man Utd could make a move for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati before the end of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set to see a few of their players leave in January if current transfer rumours are to be believed with Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony all linked to moves away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd need to raise funds if they are to buy any new players in the winter market and Ruben Amorim is identifying players who don’t fit his system or style of play.

Antony is on the verge of joining Real Betis on loan from Man Utd, Napoli and Chelsea want to sign Garnacho, Rashford has interest from Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Marseille and Monaco, while Malacia could also depart.

Man Utd boss Amorim labelled his squad “maybe the worst team in the history” of Man Utd after they lost 3-1 to Brighton on Sunday and will be hoping for some reinforcements before the transfer deadline.

And GiveMeSport journalist Dean Jones claims that Man Utd ‘could be tempted to make a late January loan swoop to sign’ Fati from Barcelona.

The report adds:

‘The Red Devils are eager to bolster Ruben Amorim’s frontline with a new signing in the winter window, and could turn to short-term options if they fail to secure their primary targets. ‘While Fati’s availability will become clearer in the coming days, he is likely to be made available by Barcelona after struggling for regular game time under Hansi Flick this season.’

GiveMeSport continues:

‘According to Jones, Man United sources insist that an outright loan for Fati would not be tempting at the moment as the club prefer players who fit into their long-term plans rather than temporary solutions. ‘However, they may have to reconsider that stance if they are desperate for fresh attacking talent in the closing stages of the January transfer window.’

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Man City v Chelsea, Man United, Potter, Mateta, Terriers, Draw Specialists

👉 Ruben Amorim bemoans ‘bad decisions’ and ‘lost control’ but Man Utd ‘did well’ in Rangers win

👉 Rashford and Garnacho the latest to fail upwards from Man Utd?

Rashford is a target for Barcelona with a transfer to the Catalan giants understood to be the Man Utd forward’s preferred move and interest in Fati could potentially play a part in a potential deal.

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker has accused Rashford of being dishonest with the club and fans amid speculation over his future.

Parker said: “Given Amorim has only been here ten minutes I don’t think he’ll be worried about losing Rashford to another Premier League side. He’ll have seen that Rashford wasn’t showing enough effort or delivering.

“Does he fit in what I want to do? Not really because he wants to play out wide left. Does he fit into one of the two number ten roles? I don’t think he does. He wants to sit on the touchline on the left, cut inside and shoot, quite basic really. It’s like park football with him. Players just want to play one position.”

“If he did it at another club, people that love and see the game would be disappointed with him because it’s him being selfish and disrespectful to his town, to the fans, to the team he played for.

“Rashford hasn’t been honest with himself and the club he’s supposed to love. People want to act like he’s been treated badly but if your kid is continually behaving badly you’ve got to tell them off.

“Manchester United have decided to let him go because they got hoodwinked into giving him a lot of money. They paid well over the going rate with him. Eric Cantona didn’t get the sort of money Rashford has earned.

“The club have tried their best to get the best out of him. It’s okay to have a bad game but be honest to the club and fans and he hasn’t done that.”