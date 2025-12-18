Man Utd choose January ‘sacrifice’ as INEOS ‘take drastic measures’ to reshape Amorim’s side

Man Utd have chosen Manuel Ugarte as the player they want to ‘sacrifice’ in January in order to bring in new players, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new players over the summer transfer window with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS backing Ruben Amorim in the market.

Only four teams scored fewer goals in the Premier League last season and Man Utd invested most of their summer cash into their forward line with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko arriving.

Many fans and former players were disappointed that Man Utd didn’t manage to bring in a midfielder with the position an obvious area for improvement after last season.

Man Utd did make enquiries for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher but the potential deals didn’t go any further.

Fabrizio Romano and other journalists have indicated that the Red Devils will attempt to bring in a new midfielder over the January transfer window.

READ: Man Utd kids have ‘reactionary hissy fits’ after Mainoo brother ‘tantrum’

However, there may have to be some outgoings too with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that Man Utd ‘have decided to take drastic measures to shape their squad according to Ruben Amorim’s demands.’

Ugarte has been chosen as a ‘sacrifice’ for January and Man Utd ‘have decided to look for a way out’ for the Uruguay international this winter.

The ‘absolute priority is to give the midfield a different dynamic’ with it ‘imperative to lighten the current squad, and therefore they are looking to offload the Uruguayan midfielder’.

Ugarte has started just two Premier League matches this season with French side Nice keen to do a deal for the 24-year-old ahead of January.

The report adds: ‘OGC Nice, a club with strong institutional ties through INEOS, appears to be the leading candidate to acquire the Uruguayan midfielder on loan. This move would allow Manchester United to free up a strategic roster spot and reduce their wage bill, enabling them to make an immediate impact signing this winter. Amorim is looking for a specific profile that can integrate into his characteristic double pivot and rotate with figures of the calibre of Casemiro. Manuel Ugarte’s situation reflects the urgent need for changes in a midfield that has shown a lack of pace in recent defensive transitions.’

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

* Premier League player power rankings: Fernandes up to second, Foden in top six, Rogers 15th

* Man Utd: Souness names Amorim’s only two above ‘average’ stars; explains head coach’s main ‘problem’

* Romano reveals Man Utd have ‘made contact’ in last 48 hours for PL forward as race ‘really heats up’

Fichajes continues: ‘Negotiations are expected to intensify after the holiday period, with the aim of bringing in the new signing in the first few days of next year. Manuel Ugarte ‘s departure would financially facilitate a transfer that the Red fans are demanding to stabilize a squad that has suffered too many setbacks.’

Elliot Anderson could be the answer to their midfield issues but the £100m-rated Nottingham Forest player is much more likely to happen in the summer.

Former Premier League striker Marlon Harewood insists that Anderson would “definitely” be worth his huge price tag.

When asked if Forest have a fight on their hands to keep the England international, Harewood told Goal: “Yes, massively. I’m actually really surprised that Newcastle let him go. But with all the fair play and everything that is going on with the rules and regulations, it was good for Forest to get him in the squad.

“He has really excelled. He has become one of the true Premier League midfielders that you can see go on and excel and do well. Yes, Forest will do well to keep him. If they keep him for the rest of the season it would be good, but I can see people coming in for him in January.”

When asked whether the Man Utd target was worth the £100m quoted, Harewood added: “He is definitely one of those players. If someone said that and put that price tag, with the money that’s going on in the game over the last couple of years, he is definitely worth the price tag and I think he will go on and do really well at whatever club he is at.

“I hope Forest can keep him for the rest of the season so that they can do what they need to do this year.”