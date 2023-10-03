Man Utd ‘two-man January shopping list’ revealed as Romano names five summer ‘options’

Manchester United have their eye on January transfer window moves for a winger and a central midfielder, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent a lot of money in the summer to bring in Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon – but some critics claim Erik ten Hag’s starting XI is no stronger than last season.

Man Utd continued their poor start to the season by losing 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday with the Red Devils now tasting defeat in four of their first seven Premier League matches, something they haven’t done since the 1989-90 campaign.

And now Ten Hag is keen to strengthen in the next transfer window with Football Insider claiming Man Utd ‘are eyeing moves for a winger and central midfielder’ in the winter.

As well as having to contend with a number of injuries this season, Ten Hag is also dealing with off-field issues as the Jadon Sancho saga drags on.

Sancho is still refusing to apologise for criticising Ten Hag on social media and continues to train away from the first-team squad.

And Football Insider add that Man Utd ‘club chiefs are drawing up a shortlist of potential winger targets in the event the England international is not reintegrated at Old Trafford’.

It is also understood that ‘central midfield is also seen as key on the January agenda despite the summer signings of Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount.’.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed five players who “were options at other stages in the summer” for Man Utd.

Romano told Caught Offside: “Manchester United had a busy summer bringing in the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, but there were also some other big names who were options at other stages in the summer.

“One of those was Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who ended up signing a new one-year deal with the club instead. Man United discussed the possibility of signing Rabiot but decided to focus on Mount as their priority in midfield.

“The same was also true of Orkun Kokcu – the Turkish playmaker moved from Feyenoord to Benfica, but Erik ten Hag knows the Dutch league well and he could’ve been an option for United, though, again, they preferred to prioritise a deal for Mount in that position.

“There are also two players at Chelsea who could’ve ended up at Old Trafford. You may remember Marc Cucurella was a target on loan before Sergio Reguilon joined instead. One issue was that Chelsea didn’t want to include a break clause in the Cucurella loan, while the Spaniard then featured in the Carabao Cup for the Blues, which United weren’t too happy about as it meant he would then be cup-tied and unable to play in the competition for them.

“Axel Disasi also ended up moving from Monaco to Chelsea, but United had him on their list in case they were able to sell Harry Maguire. In the end, Maguire’s move to West Ham didn’t happen, and so an official proposal for Disasi was never actually made, it was just contacts. Benjamin Pavard was also considered by United, and was more of a priority than Disasi, though Pavard then went to Inter Milan instead.

“Finally, another French player who was discussed as a possibility by United was Marcus Thuram. He was a free agent this summer before moving to Inter, and the Red Devils also looked at him back in January, knowing he would be out of contract in the summer.

“On that occasion they decided to sign Wout Weghorst instead, and again in the summer they considered Thuram but decided to go after a different kind of player, more of a traditional no.9, and that’s why they decided to go for Rasmus Hojlund.

“Next for United will likely be a centre-back, that’s one of their priorities for 2024. Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba are players they like, but in my opinion Benfica’s Antonio Silva would probably be the stand-out option.

“I really love him as a player, the perfect opportunity for any club looking for talented CB as was the case with Josko Gvardiol last year – it’s exactly the same kind of opportunity. It’s not a bargain as such, but it could be a smart investment for a top talent.”