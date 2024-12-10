Man Utd: January transfer ‘meeting’ still on as defender faces ‘pressure’ to sign

Alphonso Davies is out of contract at the end of the season.

Man Utd will meet with Alphonso Davies in the January transfer window despite pressure from Bayern Munich to sign a new contract, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent around £180m on new signings in the summer transfer window as they looked to support Erik ten Hag ahead of the new season.

However, just nine Premier League matches into the new season, Man Utd made the decision to sack Ten Hag and hire Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon.

It looks likely that there will be very limited money to spend to help Amorim improve his squad in January and the Red Devils are already looking ahead to the summer.

One part of the team which Amorim is keen to improve is left wing-back and Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed in late October that Bayern Munich’s Davies – who is available on a free transfer in the summer – is a target for Man Utd.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Manchester United’s interest in Alphonso #Davies is becoming more concrete #MUFC have been gathering extensive information on Davies for several days. The 23y/o would be a desired transfer for the vacant left-back position, as recently revealed.

“In recent months, Manchester United have already made an informal inquiry with the player’s camp. At present, there are no new talks about a contract extension with FC Bayern. Davies could leave the club as a free agent next summer.”

Before revealing in November that Davies had become a “dream” target for Man Utd and Amorim ahead of next summer.

Plettenberg added: “#Davies #MUFC … One of Manchester United’s dream targets for summer as revealed.”

And now Plettenberg has a fresh update with the German journalist claiming that Man Utd and Real Madrid still plan on meeting Davies and his representatives in January despite pressure from Bayern Munich to renew his contract.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “FC Bayern is putting pressure on Alphonso Davies (24) to sign a new contract before Christmas the club would like a decision before Davies has the opportunity to meet with Manchester United and Real Madrid in January. Davies’ side is still hesitating and is considering continuing negotiations in the new year.”

Man Utd will be up against it to get a deal over the line with former Liverpool defender Danny Murphy insisting the Reds should challenge the Red Devils for Davies as they look to replace Andy Robertson.

Murphy told BetBrain: “Considering what Andy Robertson has done for Liverpool and the level of performances he’s delivered over the years, he’s now in the conversation when people talk about the best left-backs Liverpool have ever had.

“There’s been some incredible left-backs in some unbelievable Liverpool teams, so let’s praise him for what he’s done in his career – he’s a winner and phenomenal player.

“However, I don’t think Konstantinos Tsimikas is ever going to replace Robertson or play instead of him on a consistent basis, so I think Robertson and Liverpool would benefit from him having real competition at left-back and for Arne Slot to look long term at the position.

“There’d be plenty of competition, but Alphonso Davies is out of contract at Bayern Munich in the summer. If you’re looking for a left-back that ticks every box in terms of one-on-one defending, threat going forward, pace and physicality, he would be the obvious choice for Liverpool.”

