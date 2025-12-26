According to reports, one potential Manchester United signing in January is already ‘off’, while three players ‘could quit’ the Premier League giants.

Unsurprisingly, Man Utd were busy in this summer’s transfer window as they made wholesale changes to their squad after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season and failing to win a trophy.

The Red Devils spent around £230m on signings as they overhauled their attack and signed a new goalkeeper. Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Senne Lammens were their most notable additions.

This business has helped to improve Ruben Amorim‘s side, but it is clear that they still need upgrades in various positions.

This is particularly the case in midfield, but they could also do with signing further attacking reinforcements to increase their depth.

Man Utd were linked with Antoine Semenyo, but they are having to look elsewhere as he has opted to join Manchester City in January.

Currently, RB Leipzig standout Yan Diomande appears to be their favoured option, though it has also been reported that Liverpool have submitted a ‘request’ to hijack a possible deal.

However, journalist Graeme Bailey has told our pals at TEAMtalk that a ‘January deal is off’ between Man Utd and Diomande because RB Leipzig are keen for him to stay beyond January.

A source for the outlet said: “As a club, and organisation, Diomande is held in the highest regard. There is no release clause, he won’t be leaving in January – that can be confirmed.

“There is a lot of interest from England, that is true, but also Italy, Spain and in Germany – but that is not a shock.

“Red Bull has previously had the likes of Erling Haaland, Timo Werner, Dayot Upamecano, Sadio Mane – there are no worries about handling Diomande’s situation.”

There are expected to be further exits from Old Trafford next year, with football finance expert Stefan Borson explaining why Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro are three particular players who ‘could quit’ in 2026.

“On the cash side of things, they’re going to need cash,” Borson told Football Insider.

“They’ve got a few players that they can probably expect to sell. You would expect Rashford to go, which will bring in let’s say £25-30m, so that’ll be positive.

“You would think they will start saving some money because some of these big earners will go. Casemiro in particular will go at the end of the season. There are players like Mainoo that will also help on that side of things.”

Borson added: “Ultimately, they may well need some money to be put in by the ownership group because they’re probably getting to the point where they’re maxed out on the debt side of things.

“You’re going to have a situation where either INEOS dilute down the existing holdings of the Glazers, or the Glazers and INEOS are forced to put money in. We’ve talked about this before, people have mocked the possibility of the Glazers ever putting money in.

“But ultimately, you’ve got to pay the bills and United are at risk here of starting to need more cash.”