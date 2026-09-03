Man Utd to have ‘urgency’ with January transfers as three deals possible

Manchester United will try to make quick moves early in the January window, as per Ben Jacobs, with the signing of a new centre-forward and left-back among transfers they could potentially negotiate.

Man Utd overhauled their midfield in the summer, snaring Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans for a combined £155million. The Red Devils also brought in Karl Darlow on a free transfer, making him their new backup for Senne Lammens, while raiding Tottenham Hotspur for 18-year-old winger Tynan Thompson in an £8m deal.

However, United were criticised for allowing top midfield targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes to sign for Premier League rivals, having decided their price tags were too expensive.

Plus, INEOS decided against landing a left-back, even though Luke Shaw has a poor injury record and could struggle to play in both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

During an appearance on The United Stand, Jacobs suggested it could be a busy winter window for Michael Carrick and co.

“For United, I think they’re going to have urgency in January,” he revealed.

READ: Man United have free transfer solution to left-back problem – but there’s just one small ‘catch’

“If they don’t move in January and they leave everything until the summer, that could have a really detrimental knock-on effect on the second half of this season.”

United chiefs believe there is enough cover for Shaw, in the form of Baleba, Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot.

But United’s decision not to sign a specialist left-back is still baffling. Baleba has rarely played in the position, while Dorgu is viewed as more of a left midfielder or left winger.

Mazraoui and Dalot both appear comfortable at left-back, though they are not exactly the elite options United fans will have been hoping for.

If the position ends up being a serious problem for Carrick in the next few months, then United will likely try to find a solution in January.

Lewis Hall remains United’s No 1 target for the position, though they have postponed another move for him until next summer.

With this in mind, they could make another loan approach for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde or activate Jorge Salinas’ €16m/£14m exit clause at Racing Santander.

United will also need to bring in a striker if Joshua Zirkzee leaves, while talks are expected to be reopened for 18-year-old Leicester City midfielder Louis Page.

United rejected a late approach from Everton for Zirkzee on deadline day, but Laurie Whitwell has tipped the situation to be ‘revisited’ in January.

Mateta could replace Zirkzee at Man Utd

Everton are still admirers of the Dutchman, while Fiorentina are among several Italian clubs who want him.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is one option for United if Zirkzee departs in January. United hold long-term interest in Mateta, who is looking to force his way out of Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman even had an attempt to void the final year of his Palace contract blocked.

According to our friends at TEAMtalk, United and Tottenham Hotspur were both offered Mateta by intermediaries on August 24.

Freiburg’s Igor Matanovic is another striker to have been linked with Carrick’s side.

The Red Devils also plan to reignite their move for Leicester’s Page in January.

According to Whitwell, United were in ‘advanced talks’ for the England U19 starlet on deadline day.

They were willing to pay £10m to beat Arsenal to his services. But Leicester then upped their demands to £12m plus £3m in bonuses, which saw United walk away from talks.

Page wants to move to Old Trafford, and United are expected to seek a resolution once the transfer window reopens.

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