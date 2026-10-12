Man Utd perform January transfer U-turn after striker ‘said yes’

Manchester United look set to call off a planned January transfer despite the player in question saying yes to a move, according to reports.

Man Utd are in turmoil yet again, with the bloom very much off the rose for Michael Carrick. The Red Devils have failed to keep a clean sheet against English opposition this term, and on Saturday, were comfortably outplayed by a Tottenham side devoid of confidence and without a league win all season.

There’s question marks a plenty in Man Utd’s side right now, with the defence a mess, the midfield lacking athleticism, and the forwards misfiring.

The striker position is also an omnishambles, with Benjamin Sesko suffering another flare-up of his recurring shin injury, Matheus Cunha looking lost as the makeshift No 9, and Joshua Zirkzee wanting out.

In fact, a recent report from AreaNapoli claimed Dutch international Zirkzee has already said yes to returning to Serie A in the upcoming winter window.

They stated: ‘The name in the crosshairs—it’s no secret—is Joshua Zirkzee.

‘Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has a solid strategy in place, supported by two unexpected allies within Manchester United: former Red Devils Rasmus Højlund and Scott McTominay, who could advise the former Bologna player to experience a spell at the Maradona.

‘For his part, the Dutchman himself has already said yes to a possible return to Serie A, but he should be wary of competition from Juventus.’

Zirkzee wanted out of Man Utd over the summer, though the Red Devils rebuffed all approaches, including a late loan bid from Everton on deadline day.

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk subsequently brought news of Man Utd finally deciding to approve Zirkzee’s exit in January.

His departure would coincide with a new frontman arriving, with Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta a key player of interest.

Man Utd perform Joshua Zirkzee transfer U-turn

But on the back of Zirkzee being one of very few bright sparks against Spurs, Sesko laid low with lingering injury issues, and makeshift strikers faltering, Man Utd are expected to perform a U-turn and block Zirkzee from leaving mid-season.

That’s according to reporter Dean Jones who wrote for Flashscore: ‘Joshua Zirkzee could yet be handed another lifeline at Manchester United.

‘He has been linked with an exit for much of the past year and remains a potential departure when the transfer window reopens.

‘Fiorentina and Everton both made attempts to sign him on deadline day, but United ultimately saw little advantage in letting him leave.

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‘Zirkzee has not started a Premier League game yet, but he has featured in the past three matches and sources suggest Carrick retains faith in him.

‘He does not intend to lose the Dutchman midway through the season – particularly with United facing fresh uncertainty over their attacking options.’